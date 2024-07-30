Crimson Tide Product Kareem Jackson Signs with Bills
Former Alabama standout Kareem Jackson signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday morning, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"With a need at safety, the Bills have signed veteran Kareem Jackson to a 1-year contract," Rapoport wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "The former Texans and Broncos starter lands in Buffalo at age 36."
Selected 20th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide product has been a reliable asset while on the field throughout his entire NFL career, as he's hauled in at least one interception in 12 of his 14 seasons in the league and has recorded at least 50 tackles in all but one season.
At 36-years-old, his best days of football may be behind him, but he can still be a solid contributor, especially in the Bills secondary. Buffalo made a lot of noise earlier this offseason after releasing plenty of players on both sides of ball, including two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White and Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer, while fellow 2017 Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde, who is a free agent, is contemplating retirement.
The Bills are Jackson's third team of his career, as he spent the first 10 with the Houston Texans and the next five Denver Broncos.
2023 was a rough season for Jackson, as he was suspended twice in as many months for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players. When combining both suspensions, he wasn't allowed to play for six total games and the Broncos waived him on Christmas. Nevertheless, he'd be reunited with the Texans one day later after they picked him for the final two games of the regular season, but they didn't re-sign him this offseason.
Alabama's oldest active NFL player aims for a clean slate as a depth piece for a Bills secondary that looks much different than previous years. Buffalo has won the AFC East division for four consecutive seasons and has logged a stellar regular season record of 48-18 in that span.
Jackson started in practically every game of his three-year collegiate career at Alabama. His efforts in his junior season helped the Crimson Tide win the 2009 BCS National Championship, which started the dynasty and put Alabama at the top of the mountain.