Eagles DeVonta Smith Scores First Alabama Super Bowl Touchdown
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX to win the organization's first championship since 2017 and the fifth championship in Eagles history. The Eagles featured numerous former Alabama Crimson Tide players on the roster, led in particular by quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts led the Eagles to their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. After losing to the Chiefs in 2022 he got his revenge by leading the Eagles past the Chiefs on Sunday and shining in the process. Hurts completed 17-of-22 passes for 221 yards two touchdowns and an interception while also taking 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown and was named Super Bowl LIX MVP.
DeVonta Smith made Crimson Tide history as the first Alabama drafted player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. The NFL classifies Hurts as an Oklahoma player. Smith caught a 46-yard touchdown pass with 2:40 remaining to stretch the Philadelphia lead to 34-0. Smith ultimately hauled in four receptions 69 yards and a touchdown on five targets.
Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman Landon Dickerson started and played throughout the evening for the Eagles and helped keep Hurts clean as he was only sacked twice. The Eagles' offensive line controlled the contest as Philadelphia dominated the time of possession by rushing for 135 yards on 45 attempts.
Former Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen saw significant playing time as he entered the game for the Eagles in place of starting guard Mekhi Becton as he left the game for several series in the first half nursing an injury.
Former Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks didn't make the stat sheet but earns a Super Bowl ring as a member of