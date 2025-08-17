Former Alabama Wide Receiver Traded to Philadelphia Eagles
Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III has been traded from the Houston Texans to the Philadelphia Eagles, per multiple reports.
Metchie and a sixth-round pick go to Philadelphia, while Houston acquires tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick.
Metchie joins an Eagles team loaded with most Crimson Tide products in the NFL: reigning Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts, three-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Landon Dickerson, 2020 Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, offensive lineman Tyler Steen, tight end Cameron Latu, defensive lineman Byron Young and cornerback Eli Ricks.
The Eagles also selected former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the 2025 NFL Draft. Philadelphia claimed former Tide running back Keilan Robinson off the Jacksonville Jaguars on June 6. Robinson played at Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Texas.
After being selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Metchie hoped to make an immediate impact on the Texans, despite tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship game a few months before.
However, on July 24 of that same year, Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, sidelining him for his entire rookie campaign. Even though this form of leukemia is the most curable, it was unknown at the time if the former Alabama standout would ever see the field on Sundays.
Nevertheless, Metchie relentlessly worked his way back to the gridiron and was able to play snaps in 16 games during the 2023-24 season. He saw time in 13 games with three starts last season and hauled in 24 receptions for 254 yards and a touchdown.
Metchie played at Alabama from 2019-21 and helped the Crimson Tide win the College Football National Championship during the 2020 season. He was teammates with numerous players previously mentioned, including Smith and Dickerson.
Metchie hauled in 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns during his final year at Alabama, finishing in the top 10 among SEC receivers in each category.
As one chapter closes for Metchie, another opens. This time with the Eagles, the team that rosters the most former Alabama standouts in the NFL and is eyeing back-to-back Super Bowl victories.
Bama in the NFL:
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL