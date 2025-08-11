Former Alabama Center Believed to Have Suffered Meniscus Injury
Former Alabama center and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Landon Dickerson is believed to have suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Dickerson is getting additional options to determine the next course of action and how long he might be sidelined," Schefter wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The three-time Pro Bowler sustained a right leg injury towards the end of Sunday night's practice and had to be carted off the field. He was unable to put his full weight on his leg, but was able to walk to the sideline with assistance before taking the cart to the locker room.
Dickerson had an MRI on Monday and it revealed the diagnosis just a couple of weeks before the regular season kicked off.
Dickerson has an unfortunate history with knee injuries. He tore both of his ACLs during his collegiate career, one with Florida State in 2016 and the other in the 2020 SEC Championship with Alabama. He has also sustained multiple minor knee injuries throughout his time with the Eagles and he was on the injury report for his knee on Saturday.
The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning run as he helped pave the way for running back Saquon Barkley to amass over 2,500 rushing yards, including the playoffs. He also gave fellow former Crimson Tide standout and Eagles Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts more time in the pocket and made some lanes for the dual-threat to run through.
Dickerson and Hurts were among seven Crimson Tide standouts to win their first Super Bowl ring in February, as they joined 2020 Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, offensive lineman Tyler Steen, tight end Cameron Latu, defensive lineman Byron Young and cornerback Eli Ricks.
Philadelphia added to its Alabama arsenal in the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of linebacker Jihaad Campbell. The Eagles' eight players with crimson and white roots are the most for any NFL team.
After transferring to Alabama following three years at Florida State, Dickerson was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2019. But he truly broke out in 2020, as in addition to receiving a promotion to All-SEC First Team, he was named a Unanimous First Team All-American and won the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s top center.
