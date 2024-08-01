How to Keep Track, Watch, Former Alabama Players in the NFL Hall of Fame Game
Believe it or not, the National Football League's preseason officially gets under way on Thursday night with the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. If you're an Alabama Crimson Tide fan, and are wondering which team to closely watch and root for, the decision will be easy.
Per BamaCentral's ultimate Bama in the NFL Database, with defensive back Kareem Jackson signing with the Buffalo Bills earlier this week, the Chicago Bears are currently the only team in the league that doesn't have a former Crimson Tide player on the roster. However, their head coach does have an interesting connection to Nick Saban. Not only was Matt Eberflus was one of his players at his first head coaching job in 1990, Toledo, but the linebacker who began his career as a walk-on was named First Team All-MAC the first of two times for the Rockets.
Meanwhile, the Texans are coached by former Crimson Tide standout DeMeco Ryans. The roster includes edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., linebacker Christian Harris, wide John Metchie III, and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.
While there are rumblings out of Houston that the defense could be very good this season, Anderson, Harris and To'oTo'lo may not get too much work in the exhibition opener in Canton, Ohio, where teams usually play a lot of young reserves for the extra evaluation. There are 12 rookies on the 90-man roster, including eight selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"With this first preseason game being an extra game for us, we're really looking to see most of our young guys get out and compete, and see if they can take the things we've been teaching them daily from the field and take it and show up when the lights are on," Ryans said per the Houston Texans website. "That's main thing you'll see in this first Hall of Game Game. You'll see a lot of young guys, who are vying for a spot to make it in the NFL. It will be great to see those guys go out and compete."
That leaves Metchie, who played last year after missing the entire 2022 season with acute promyelocytic leukemia. However, he had just 16 catches for 158 yards. The Texans boast a very strong their receiving corps with Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, the All-Pro brother of former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Metchie, the 44th-overalll, second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. is listed on the depth chart behind Dell, alongside Noah Brown and Robert Woods. Most teams will keep six wide receivers on the roster, and dress five each game, so the competition figures to be fierce.
"Whether you're getting one rep, two reps or three reps, you know you're getting quality receivers in there," reserve quarterback Tim Boyle said. "Whether it's Ben Skowranek, John Metchie, Xavier Hutchinson, Johnny Johnson, Steve Sims. So any of those guys you plug and play, it's like, 'Oh, okay. I have two really good guys on the outside. I got a great slot receiver, so it makes our job easier. ... They're all smart veteran players who have been around the block. It's extremely exciting as quarterback."
The 2024 Hall of Fame Game will be live on ESPN and ABC at 7 p.m. CT.
