Report: Crimson Tide Product Kenyan Drake Retiring from NFL
Former Alabama standout running back Kenyan Drake announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday via his Instagram.
"It’s been an incredible ride," Drake wrote. "Hard to believe 8 seasons have come and gone. I’ve loved the journey - the wins, the moments big and small, the comradery, the energy, all of it. I can’t say I loved everything (if you’ve ever done training camp in Miami you can relate lol), but certainly appreciate the lows and the grind, and know those moments grew me as a football player and more importantly as a person. Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me. Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me - wouldn’t change a thing."
The 73rd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in the middle of the 2019 season. He was immediately named the starter when he landed in Arizona and the following season he'd go on to put up career bests in carries (239), rushing yards (955) and touchdowns.
After his contract expired after the 2020 season, he signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. However, he'd be placed on IR after 12 games and the Raiders didn't re-sign him. The Baltimore Ravens then signed him, but very similarly, he'd only play 12 games in 2022 and declared for free agency that offseason.
Drake proceeded to sign with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 4, 2023, but they cut him just three weeks later. From there, he bounced around numerous practice squads and played just three snaps last season.
Drake spent four years at Alabama and is one of very few college football players who could say they won the BCS National Championship (2012) and the College Football Playoff National Championship (2015). Drake most famously returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter in the 2015 National Championship against Clemson.
While at Alabama, Drake split carries with Eddie Lacy, T.J. Yeldon and Derrick Henry, among others, and in 41 total games, he rushed 233 times for 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns.