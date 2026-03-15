Alabama sprinter Samuel Ogazi won the 400-meter national title at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

But his time was worth far more than the prestigious trophy. Ogazi's 44.57-second victory became a new Nigerian record, a new African record, No. 3 all-time in the NCAA and No. 4 on the world indoor all-time list (the only athlete from outside North America in the top 10).

This race truly came down to the wire, as Ogazi's speed narrowly outlasted Florida's Justin Braun's 44.67-second time, which is now ninth on the all-time list.

Ogazi later returned to the track as a member of the Crimson Tide’s 4x400-meter relay contingent, alongside Mouatez Sikiou, Tarsis Orogot and Alexander Osayemi, respectively. The group finished as the event’s national runner-up behind a 3:03.60 performance.

“We had a good group representing us this weekend, and I’m proud of the way those athletes competed on the national stage," Alabama head coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "Samuel winning the 400-meter title, and the runner-up finishes from Doris (Lemngole) and the men’s 4x400 relay were strong highlights to close the indoor season. Doris showed a lot of courage in her 5,000-meter race, which says a lot about her competitiveness and commitment to our program.

"I’m proud of the work it took for this group to qualify and compete against the best in the country. Now, our focus shifts to regrouping and getting the entire team ready as we prepare to open the outdoor season in a couple of weeks.”

A 400M THRILLER 😤



Samuel Ogazi pulls away to claim the NCAA title in 44.57, winning it by a tenth of a second 🏆#NCAATF x 🎥 ESPN+ / @AlabamaTrack pic.twitter.com/JwapCKvXX4 — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 14, 2026

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

174 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Former Alabama basketball player and assistant Antoine Pettway has led Kennesaw State to the NCAA Tournament as the Owls' head coach after beating Louisiana Tech 71-60 in the Conference USA Tournament Championship. Pettway, who averaged 9.1 points during the season of the Crimson Tide's Elite Eight run in 2003-04, is the first former Nate Oats assistant to reach the NCAA Tournament with another school.

KENNESAW STATE SOARS INTO #MARCHMADNESS 🦉



Owls will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history 🤩 pic.twitter.com/58duExZZHc — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2026

Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders has retired from UFC after beating Brad Tavares by unanimous decision in a middleweight bout. The 38-year-old closed his UFC career with a 10-9 record, plus a no-contest. He played for the Crimson Tide from 2006-09, as his 14.5 tackles for loss and six sacks during his final season in Tuscaloosa helped Nick Saban win his first of six National Championships in Tuscaloosa.

Eryk Anders calls it a career! 🤝



What a run for Ya Boi ❤️ #UFCVegas114 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/buy0FhQMfT — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 14, 2026

Former Alabama golfers after three rounds at the Players Championship: Justin Thomas – tied for fourth (68-68-72, -8), Lee Hodges – tied for 43rd (67-71-77, -1), Bud Cauley – tied for 51st (70-74-72, E)

Justin Thomas with the early putter lift getting the fans amped up on 17 ⚡️😤



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/jBVkBJYo9e — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 14, 2026

Saturday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Track and field at NCAA Indoor Championships: Men's 400-meter – Samuel Ogazi: 1st (44.57); Men's 4x100 relay: 2nd (3:03.60); Women's high jump – Miracle Ailes: 14th (1.80 meters); Women's 3,000-meter – Doris Lemngole: DNS

Rowing: Alabama finished first in three races, second in three races and third in six races

Sunday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's golf at The Old Barnwell Match Play, Aiken, South Carolina, All day, Live Stats

Rowing at Cardinal Invite, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, 9:20 a.m. CT, Live Stats

Baseball at Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, 12 p.m., SEC Network+

Women's tennis vs. Vanderbilt, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m.

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

March 15, 1938: Football players were set to play a predominant role on Happy Campbell's baseball team. Leading candidates to earn playing time were gridironers-turned-diamond men Joe Kilgrow, Hal Newman, Tex Shoemaker, Bud Waites, Johnny Roberts, Vic Bradford, George Zivich and Howard Blackmon. Shoemaker also lettered for Coach Hank Crisp's basketball team.

March 15, 2018: Collin Sexton shook off a foul-filled first half to score 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime as Alabama enjoyed its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 with an 86-83 victory against Virginia Tech. Freshman guard John Petty Jr. finished with 20 points while making six of eight 3-pointers.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"When I get in that type of mode, I feel like no one can stop me from shooting the ball. I always have my eyes locked on my target and I'm going to hit it." John Petty Jr.

We'll Leave You With This...

She’s always been perfect to us.



Seven total scores of 9.975 for Gladieux on floor, the most recent coming on senior night 🥹#RollTide pic.twitter.com/IAYHZfpwsH — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) March 14, 2026

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