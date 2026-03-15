Where Alabama is Being Projected in Brackets Entering Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday is finally here!

Alabama basketball will learn its NCAA Tournament seed, region and path at 5 p.m. CT on CBS, as the 2026 bracket should be revealed at that time.

The Crimson Tide entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season with a 23-8 record, including a 13-5 clip against the conference. Regardless of the result, UA was projected to be between a 3 and 5-seed for March Madness. However, despite earning the double bye, Alabama fell to 15-seed Ole Miss 80-79 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal on Friday.

Bracketologists from Sports Illustrated, ESPN, CBS, USA Today, FOX Sports and Jerry Palm updated where they think the Crimson Tide will land in the NCAA Tournament after the loss to the Rebels.

Here's a look at the projections...

Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 3 in the West (San Jose Regional Final)

Alabama's First Opponent: 14-seed Idaho

Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 6 Louisville/No. 11 SMU/Texas

Alabama's First Weekend Location: Not listed

Sport's Illustrated's West Region:

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 LIU

No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Ohio State

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 McNeese State

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 High Point

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 SMU/Texas

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Idaho

vs. No. 14 Idaho No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Furman

Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 4 in the West (San Jose Regional Final)

Alabama's First Opponent: 13-seed North Dakota State

Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 5 Wisconsin/No. 12 High Point

Alabama's First Weekend Location: Portland, Ore.

ESPN's West Region:

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Howard

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Iowa

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 North Dakota State

vs. No. 13 North Dakota State No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 SMU/Texas

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Tennessee State

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Siena

Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 4 in the Midwest (Chicago Regional Final)

Alabama's First Opponent: 13-seed Hofstra

Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 5 Texas Tech/No. 12 Northern Iowa

Alabama's First Weekend Location: Not listed

CBS' Midwest Region:

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 (Not Listed)

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Iowa

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra

vs. No. 13 Hofstra No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 (Not Listed)

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Tennessee State

Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 5 in the East (Washington D.C. Regional Final)

Alabama's First Opponent: 12-seed Akron

Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 4 St. John's/No. 13 Hofstra

Alabama's First Weekend Location: Philadelphia, Pa.

USA Today's East Region:

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Siena

No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 9 Georgia

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Akron

vs. No. 12 Akron No. 4 St. John's vs. No. 13 Hofstra

No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 North Dakota State

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 South Florida

No. 7 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Kennesaw State

Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 5 in the East (Washington D.C. Regional Final)

Alabama's First Opponent: 12-seed High Point

Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 4 Kansas/No. 13 Northern Iowa

Alabama's First Weekend Location: Not listed

Fox Sports' East Region:

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Lehigh/Southern

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Ohio State

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 High Point

vs. No. 12 High Point No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northern Iowa

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 VCU/Missouri

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Idaho

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Furman

Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 4 in the East (Washington D.C. Regional Final)

Alabama's First Opponent: 13-seed Cal Baptist

Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 5 Texas Tech/No. 12 High Point

Alabama's First Weekend Location: Philadelphia, Pa.

Jerry Palm's East Region

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Lehigh/Prairie View A&M

No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Ohio State

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 High Point

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Cal Baptist

vs. No. 13 Cal Baptist No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Missouri/SMU

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Kennesaw State

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.