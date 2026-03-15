Where Alabama is Being Projected in Brackets Entering Selection Sunday
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Selection Sunday is finally here!
Alabama basketball will learn its NCAA Tournament seed, region and path at 5 p.m. CT on CBS, as the 2026 bracket should be revealed at that time.
The Crimson Tide entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season with a 23-8 record, including a 13-5 clip against the conference. Regardless of the result, UA was projected to be between a 3 and 5-seed for March Madness. However, despite earning the double bye, Alabama fell to 15-seed Ole Miss 80-79 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal on Friday.
Bracketologists from Sports Illustrated, ESPN, CBS, USA Today, FOX Sports and Jerry Palm updated where they think the Crimson Tide will land in the NCAA Tournament after the loss to the Rebels.
Here's a look at the projections...
Sports Illustrated
Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 3 in the West (San Jose Regional Final)
Alabama's First Opponent: 14-seed Idaho
Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 6 Louisville/No. 11 SMU/Texas
Alabama's First Weekend Location: Not listed
Sport's Illustrated's West Region:
- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 LIU
- No. 8 Villanova vs. No. 9 Ohio State
- No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 McNeese State
- No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 High Point
- No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 SMU/Texas
- No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Idaho
- No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 UCF
- No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Furman
ESPN
Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 4 in the West (San Jose Regional Final)
Alabama's First Opponent: 13-seed North Dakota State
Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 5 Wisconsin/No. 12 High Point
Alabama's First Weekend Location: Portland, Ore.
ESPN's West Region:
- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Howard
- No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Iowa
- No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 High Point
- No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 North Dakota State
- No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 SMU/Texas
- No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Tennessee State
- No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 UCF
- No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Siena
CBS
Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 4 in the Midwest (Chicago Regional Final)
Alabama's First Opponent: 13-seed Hofstra
Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 5 Texas Tech/No. 12 Northern Iowa
Alabama's First Weekend Location: Not listed
CBS' Midwest Region:
- No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 (Not Listed)
- No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Iowa
- No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa
- No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra
- No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 (Not Listed)
- No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Texas A&M
- No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Tennessee State
USA Today
Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 5 in the East (Washington D.C. Regional Final)
Alabama's First Opponent: 12-seed Akron
Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 4 St. John's/No. 13 Hofstra
Alabama's First Weekend Location: Philadelphia, Pa.
USA Today's East Region:
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Siena
- No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 9 Georgia
- No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Akron
- No. 4 St. John's vs. No. 13 Hofstra
- No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 North Dakota State
- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 South Florida
- No. 7 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 10 UCF
- No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Kennesaw State
Fox Sports
Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 5 in the East (Washington D.C. Regional Final)
Alabama's First Opponent: 12-seed High Point
Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 4 Kansas/No. 13 Northern Iowa
Alabama's First Weekend Location: Not listed
Fox Sports' East Region:
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Lehigh/Southern
- No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Ohio State
- No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 High Point
- No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northern Iowa
- No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 VCU/Missouri
- No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Idaho
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF
- No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Furman
Jerry Palm
Alabama's Seed and Region: No. 4 in the East (Washington D.C. Regional Final)
Alabama's First Opponent: 13-seed Cal Baptist
Alabama's Round of 32 Opponent (if UA wins): No. 5 Texas Tech/No. 12 High Point
Alabama's First Weekend Location: Philadelphia, Pa.
Jerry Palm's East Region
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Lehigh/Prairie View A&M
- No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Ohio State
- No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 High Point
- No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Cal Baptist
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Missouri/SMU
- No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Wright State
- No. 7 Miami vs. No. 10 Texas A&M
- No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Kennesaw State
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver