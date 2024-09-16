Report: Former Alabama QB Bryce Young Benched by Panthers
Former Alabama standout quarterback Bryce Young will be benched for the Carolina Panthers' next game, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Sources: The Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton beginning this week," Pelissero wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Coach Dave Canales has repeatedly said 'Bryce is our quarterback.' But with the season quickly slipping away, Canales decided to make a change."
The Panthers will face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3:05 p.m. CT.
The Panthers finished last season with a 2-15 record while Young was under center. However, they've made many changes to their organization, including hiring Dave Canales as head coach, revamping their offensive line with two very solid signings, trading for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, drafting fellow pass-catcher Xavier Leggette and running back Jonathan Brooks (currently injured) and have made many more moves to benefit Young.
However, this hasn't worked to open up the season, as the Panthers have lost by a combined score of 73-13. Throughout that span, has completed 31-of-56 pass attempts (55.4 percent) for 245 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions.
Earlier in the offseason, Canales and a couple of Panther players explained how the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has emerged as a leader both on and off the field this offseason, and it's translated to a highly anticipated sophomore campaign.
Hopefully, this upcoming game on the bench will be beneficial to Young's success later on in the season. That being said, former Alabama quarterbacks have done well coming off of/being benched in the past...
In his two seasons as the starter at Alabama (27 games), Young completed a total of 611-of-927 attempts for (66 percent) for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.