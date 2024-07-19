Report: Former Alabama Standout Eddie Jackson Signing with Ravens
Former Alabama standout safety Eddie Jackson is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"A Ravens-type move: Two-time Pro-Bowl safety Eddie Jackson reached agreement today with Baltimore on a one-year deal, per sources," Schefter wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "A safety with six defensive TDs for the Bears now will bring his talents to Baltimore."
Jackson joins a Ravens team that finished this past regular season with not only the best record (13-4) in the AFC but the entire NFL. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson took home his second NFL MVP award for leading the team to the AFC Championship before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, who later won the Super Bowl.
Eddie Jackson becomes the fourth former Alabama standout on the Ravens roster, as he joins 2015 Heisman Trophy-winning running back Derrick Henry, Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and rookie offensive guard Darrian Dalcourt.
The Crimson Tide product was selected by the Bears with the 112th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Jackson won the 2016 National Championship and earned the Defensive MVP award.
In 2018, Jackson was one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. He had the league's second-most interceptions with six, and he returned two for touchdowns (most in the NFL). He earned his premier Pro Bowl appearance and was named a First Team All-Pro.
In 2019, Jackson returned to the Pro Bowl, but the Bears offense was subpar, leading them to an 8-8 record and missing the playoffs.
In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Jackson didn't record a single interception, but he recorded at the time his career-best tackle numbers in each year. In 2022, he was able to do it all as he grabbed four interceptions and logged 80 total tackles despite only playing in 12 games.
He caught the injury bug last season, as he only played in 12 games once again. But this time, his numbers were nowhere near 2022, as he had just 37 tackles.
Nevertheless, Jackson will now have a fresh start on a Super Bowl-contending team.