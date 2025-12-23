Shocking Video Shows Rogue Firework Crash-Landing Onto Field Before Patriots-Ravens
We can laugh about it now, but it was near disaster at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday night when an errant firework misunderstood its assignment and crash-landed onto the field during the pregame display.
One fan in attendance—Patrick Little, as verified by the Baltimore Banner—captured the whole thing in an iPhone live photo, which his brother then posted on X (formerly Twitter). As you can see in the picture-turned-video, the rogue firework also struck right near someone standing on the field. Thankfully, the Ravens said they are not aware of any injuries at this time.
“The safety of everyone at our stadium on gameday is our absolute top priority. There was one mechanical malfunction during our pregame pyrotechnic show that led to a device landing on the field. No injuries were reported,” the team said in a statement, per the Banner. “We are coordinating with our pyrotechnic vendor to fully understand what occurred and to ensure it does not happen again.”
Here is another POV of the scary incident:
“I have no idea what would have happened if it hit that person, the shell was huge,” Little told the Banner. “I was surprised it didn’t leave more of a mark on the turf; they came over and stomped it out pretty quickly.”
To make matters worse for Baltimore, the Ravens would then go on to lose Sunday’s contest, dropping them to 7–8 on the season and therefore two games behind the Steelers for the lead in the AFC North. Oh, and Lamar Jackson tweaked his back, too.
So, all things considered, perhaps this firework situation was more of an omen than an accident. Thankfully, the Ravens’ next game isn't at home—rather, they'll travel to play the Packers at Lambeau on Saturday, Dec. 27.