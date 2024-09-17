Report: Miami Dolphins to Put Former Alabama Quarterback on Injured Reserve
The Miami Dolphins have placed former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, after the signal-caller suffered a head injury in last Thursday's game against the Buffallo Bills.
Tagovailoa will miss at least four weeks as he recovers from his fourth head injury since 2019 and third since 2022.
"First of all, I will talk to him today," Nick Saban said last Friday after the injury on the Pat McAfee Show. "Tua is such a great competitor, but this has to be a medical decision. You need to rely on medical professionals who understand the circumstances around these injuries and concussions. Tua and his family should consider all the medical evidence to ensure they’re not compromising his future by continuing to play football. I don’t think it’s for me to speculate on, and I know many people are, but the family and Tua should not be influenced by that."
On Sunday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said Tagovailoa and his doctors would make the decision when to return to action but for now, he has no plans to retire.
The Dolphins play at Seattle, vs. Tennesse, at New England and then are on a BYE for the next four weeks. Tagovailoa will be eligible to return from injured reserve on Oct. 20 when Miami is scheduled to go on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts.