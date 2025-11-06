The Cowboys Want History to Repeat by Trading for Another Crimson Tide Standout
If you had a feeling of deja vu when the Dallas Cowboys shocked the National Football League on the trading deadline by acquiring Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets, you were not alone.
Specifically, the Cowboys sent a 2027 first-round pick to New York, relinquishing the higher pick between theirs and the one they gained from the Packers in the Micah Parsons deal, a 2026 second-round selection and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. In exchange they landed a 27-year All-Pro force on the line who had been the third-overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's a difference-maker who can single-handedly clog up the middle, put pressure on the quarterback and stuff the run.
There's already significant speculation that Jerry Jones was looking more toward 2026 with this deal, but that's generally not how the Cowboys owner thinks and operates. Not only does he loves the spotlight, and this definitely put his team in it, but his general philosophy has always been to win now. Why else make the other deal the Cowboys pulled off earlier the same day, acquiring aging linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jones believes this team can get hot and make the postseason, and history tells us so. This is the third time he's traded for a former Alabama Crimson Tide standout in hopes of leading Dallas to the top of the standings and into the playoffs. The first two times it worked.
Exhibit 1: On May 27, 2014, Sean Lee, a former second-round selection out of Penn State who had developed into one of the Cowboys' defensive leaders, tore his ACL for the third time in his career. On July 1, Jones traded for Rolando McClain, who had announced his retirement from the Baltimore Ravens so came for the cheap price of a sixth-round draft picks. McClain had a major impact in Dallas, which went 12-4 and tied for the best record in the NFC.
Exhibit 2: In 2018, Dez Bryant had been released, tight end Jason Witten had retired and none of the receivers on the roster had clicked with Dak Prescott. On Oct. 22, Dallas acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick. Through six games, he had just 22 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown as the Raiders were looking to the future and the Cowboys needed a go-to option in the passing game. Dallas was 3-4 at the time. It finished 10-6 and won the NFC East.
“I’m hungry to win"- Quinnen Williams
The Cowboys are currently 3-5-1, yet still in second in their division. They're almost certainly not going to catch the 6-2 Eagles, however if Dallas can win Williams' debut game against the Raiders next week on Monday night, they'll be just under .500 heading into a crucial three-game stretch at home against the Eagles, the traditional Thanksgiving Day game against the Chiefs, and at the Lions.
It'll face just one team that currently has a winning record over the final month of the regular season, and close against the Commanders and Giants. The guess here is that the Cowboys need to finish at least 10-6-1 to give themselves a decent shot, which means going 7-1 from here on out. That's tough, but not impossible.
Finally, a key to this deal may be Aaron Whitecotton, the Cowboys' defensive line coach. He had the same role with the Jets during Wiliams' All-Pro season. However, only one former Crimson Tide player has earned the distinction with the Cowboys, cornerback Trevor Diggs in 2021.
Bama in the NFL: Cowboys Major Awards/Honors
All-Pro
Trevon Diggs, CB (1): 2021
Pro Bowl
Lee Roy Jordan (5) ; 1967, 1968, 1969, 1973, 1974
Amari Cooper (2): 2018, 2019
Trevon Diggs (2): 2021, 2022
NFL Interceptions Leader
Trevon Diggs 2021
Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor
Lee Roy Jordan
Bama in the NFL: Lee Roy Jordan Still Alabama's Greatest Dallas Cowboy
Season Leaders Among Former Alabama Players
Category, Name, Team, Stat (Second-most player)
Passing yards: Mac Jones, 49ers, 1,832 (Tua Tagovailoa 1,779)
Passer rating: Hurts, Eagles, 114.4 (Mac Jones 93.6)
Rushing yards: Derrick Henry, Ravens, 629 (Jahmyr Gibbs 551)
Receptions: DeVonta Smith, Eagles, 44 (Jaylen Waddle 41)
Receiving yards: DeVonta Smith 588 (Waddle 586)
Forced Fumbles: Quinnen Williams, Jets/Cowboys, 3 (no one with more than one)
Fumble recoveries: No one with more than one
Tackles: Jordan Battle, Bengals, 70 (Mack Wilson 60)
Interceptions: Jordan Battle, Bengals, 3 (Kool-Aid McKinstry, Xavier McKinstry 2)
The reigning Super Bowl champions are headed to Lambeau Field, where the forecast is for cold and windy conditions, with a chance of rain and snow on Monday night. That should win you over right there, but there could be nine former Crimson Tide players on the field depending on injuries and availability.
Bama In The NFL: Week 10 Notes
• Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had three touchdown passes with a 158.3 passer rating, the statistical equivalent of a perfect game by a quarterback, in Week 7, and four touchdown passes, including his 100th regular-season touchdown pass, with a 141.5 passer rating in Week 8. Only Aaron Rodgers (2011) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (1999) have recorded three-or-more touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140-or-higher in three consecutive games.
• Lamar Jackson will be making his 100th start for the Ravens when the visit the Vikings and he'll have a chance to surpass Ken Stabler for fourth-most wins by a quarterback in their first 100 career starts in NFL history. They're tied with 72, behind Patrick Mahomes (78 wins), Tom Brady (76) and Roger Staubach (76). Jackson has accumulated 21,045 passing yards, 6,214 rushing yards and 212 touchdowns (179 passing, 33 rushing) along with a 103.5 passer rating.
• Since entering the NFL in 2019, Packers running back Josh Jacobs has 71 career rushing touchdowns in 98 career games, second-most in the NFL during that span. He has at least one rushing touchdown in 49 career games and with a rushing touchdown in his next two games, can become the sixth player since 2000 with a rushing touchdown in 50 of his first 100 career games. The first five included two former Crimson Tide running backs: LaDainian Tomlinson (64 games), Adrian Peterson (60), Shaun Alexander (58), Ezekiel Elliott (52) and Derrick Henry (50).
• Williams in a thank you to Jets fans: "New York will always have a special place in my heart. To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Jets organization, thank you for believing in me and helping me develop on and off the field. To the fans, thank you for embracing a kid from Alabama and showing love through every high and low. You welcomed me with open arms, and gave me a place to grow. Your energy and passion made every game unforgettable. I’m excited for what’s next in Dallas and can’t wait to get to work."
