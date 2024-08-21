When Are Alabama Products Being Selected in Fantasy Football Drafts? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses which former Alabama standouts you should select in you fantasy football draft.
Welcome to BamaCentral's Just A Minute. I'm Hunter De Siver and we're in quite the time to discuss some football.
Alabama football fans are thrilled, anxious, scared and excited for head coach Kalen DeBoer's debut against Western Kenucky in 10 days from now, but in 18 days, currently a collegiate-high 78 former Crimson Tide standouts will begin the 2024-25 NFL season.
Part of what makes the NFL so exciting is the game of fantasy football, where friends create leagues to draft their favorite players and have their lineups go head-to-head on a weekly basis until a champion is crowned.
An argument could be made that draft day is the most important contributor to your team's success for the entire season, and selecting a few Crimson Tide products should help reach the goal of winning it all.
In this video, I named and previewed a plethora of former Alabama players (one per round, plus some sleepers) who you should pick on draft day. The consensus number of managers per league is 10 and the typical scoring method is PPR (points per reception), so I kept that in mind when debating the placement of each player.
While it is possible to build a team solely of Alabama players, managers would have to reach a couple rounds early to draft some of them. Additionally numerous players that I mentioned go in the same or similar rounds as each other, and typically every manager makes one pick per round.