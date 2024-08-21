Bama Central

When Are Alabama Products Being Selected in Fantasy Football Drafts? Just a Minute

What would an All-Alabama fantasy football roster look like?

Hunter De Siver

RB Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill during the Detroit Lions training camp at the Lions headquarters in Allen Park, Mich. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill during the Detroit Lions training camp at the Lions headquarters in Allen Park, Mich. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses which former Alabama standouts you should select in you fantasy football draft.

Welcome to BamaCentral's Just A Minute. I'm Hunter De Siver and we're in quite the time to discuss some football.

Alabama football fans are thrilled, anxious, scared and excited for head coach Kalen DeBoer's debut against Western Kenucky in 10 days from now, but in 18 days, currently a collegiate-high 78 former Crimson Tide standouts will begin the 2024-25 NFL season.

Part of what makes the NFL so exciting is the game of fantasy football, where friends create leagues to draft their favorite players and have their lineups go head-to-head on a weekly basis until a champion is crowned.

An argument could be made that draft day is the most important contributor to your team's success for the entire season, and selecting a few Crimson Tide products should help reach the goal of winning it all.

In this video, I named and previewed a plethora of former Alabama players (one per round, plus some sleepers) who you should pick on draft day. The consensus number of managers per league is 10 and the typical scoring method is PPR (points per reception), so I kept that in mind when debating the placement of each player.

While it is possible to build a team solely of Alabama players, managers would have to reach a couple rounds early to draft some of them. Additionally numerous players that I mentioned go in the same or similar rounds as each other, and typically every manager makes one pick per round.

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

