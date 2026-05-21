Alabama Basketball Lands First Commitment in 2027 Class

Alabama basketball has landed its first commitment for the 2027 class from guard Anderson Diaz, per On3's Joe Tipton.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pounder is ranked as the No. 29 prospect nationally, the No. 6 point guard and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia, per the 247 Sports Composite. His highest placement comes from the ESPN100, where he is ranked 16th in the class.

Diaz, who is originally from the Bronx in New York, is a member of the Overtime Elite league. During 16 games (15 starts) of the 2025-26 season with the Cold Hearts, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes per contest. Diaz shot 43.2 percent from the field, 29.9 percent from deep and 75.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Diaz saved his best game for last, as he dropped 36 points on 12 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 10 from deep, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals in a 96-78 loss to FaZe.

Prior to joining Overtime Elite, Diaz spent his sophomore season at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in New York, where he helped lead his team to a 15-5 record. Diaz also played for the Dominican Republic at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup as a 16-year-old, where he averaged 3.6 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game. Making that roster despite being two years younger than the limit is a remarkable achievement.

He's spent this summer with the NY Rens at the Nike EYBL Circuit and is certainly thriving. Diaz is currently averaging 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Diaz chose Alabama over a large variety of offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UCLA, Florida A&M, Hampton, Fordham, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John's and Villanova.

As previously stated, Diaz is a member of the 2027 class. However, 247 Sports' Travis Branham reported that "a potential reclassification to 2026 remains a possibility worth monitoring." Should he re-class, he would join this upcoming season's team under head coach Nate Oats.

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of May 21:

G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (senior)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F London Jemison (sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (sophomore *pending redshirt*)

BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

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