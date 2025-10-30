Which Former Crimson Tide Players are Having the Best NFL Seasons? Bama Tracker Week 9
It's been a bit off an odd year for former Alabama Crimson Tide players in the NFL, or maybe it's just that we've been spoiled by regulary seeing so many among the league leaders in various statistical categories.
Derrick Henry isn't challenging for another 2,000-yard rushing season, Trevon Diggs isn't picking off passes left and right, and many of us are still missing the likes of Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and C.J. Mosley, who all retired during the offseason.
And now Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the reigning reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is going to be out a while after suffering a shoulder injury. Check out the "hopeful" update on his potential return.
Nevertheless, a number of Crimson Tide players are still making plays, and leading their teams as the NFL season heads into the second half of the regular season. Here are the five players who are having the best 2025-26 campaigns so far — and there's a lot of green in this group.
1. Jalen Hurts
The reigning Super Bowl MVP hasn't slowed down and is coming off a monster game against the Giants. He had four touchdown passes with no interceptions and a 141.5 rating. Overall, he's thrown for1,677 yards, completed 70.2 percent of his passes, has a 15/1 touchdown to interception ratio, a passer rating of 114.4, plus has 58 rushing attempts for 207 yards and five more s
2. Quinnen Williams
The three-time Pro Bowl selection is having another outstanding season even though his numbers may not show it. He has 32 tackles, one sack and three forced fumbles while playing on a bad 1-7 team. The Jets have been getting calls about him as the trade deadline is next week, but it would take a lot for him to get moved.
3. DeVonta Smith
While everyone in Philadelphia has been trying to figure out what happened to A.J. Brown, Smith has quietly having a breakout season with 44 catches on 55 targets for 588 yards and two touchdowns.
4. Josh Jacobs
He's been slowed by a calf injury, which helps explain the 124 carries for 447 yards so far, but Jacobs also has nine touchdowns. He's behind Henry and Jamyr Gibbs in rushing yards, but we still think Jacobs can top 1,000 this season.
5. Jordan Battle
You thought we were going Minkah Fitzpatrick here, didn't you? It was temping, but he doesn't have an interception yet with the Miami Dolphins. Battle has three and has become the high-energy guy in the secondary that the Bengals need. He also leads all former Crimson Tide players intackles this season.
Season Leaders Among Former Alabama Players
Category, Name, Team, Stat (Second-most player)
Passing yards: Jalen Hurts, Eagles 1,677 (Mac Jones 1,597)
Passer rating: Hurts, Eagles, 114.4 (Tagovailoa 90.4)
Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs 526 (Derrick Henry 510)
Receptions: Devonta Smith, Eagles, 44 (Jaylen Waddle 35)
Receiving yards: Smith 588 (Waddle 504)
Forced Fumbles: Quinnen Williams, Jets, 3 (no one with more than one)
Fumble recoveries: No one with more than one
Tackles: Jordan Battle, Bengals, 58 (Mack Wilson 53)
Interceptions: Jordan Battle, Bengals, 3 (Kool-Aid McKinstry, Saints 2)
Bama in the NFL Week 9 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 9 Tracker, including Thursday night's Minnesota Vikings at Los Angels Chargers game. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Bama in the NFL: Game of the Week
There's only two games between teams with winning records, the Colts at Steelers, and the Chiefs at Bills. The only Crimson Tide players on any of those rosters are with the practice squads. First, though, check out the Ravens at Dolphins to see how Henry, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle play on Thursday night. Both teams only have two wins, and neither can aoffrd another loss.
Bama In The NFL: Week 9 Notes
• With 112 career rushing touchdowns, Henry has moved ahead of Walter Payton and into fifth on the all-time list. Next up, Adrian Peterson with 120. He already surpassed Peterson in most games with at least two rushing touchdowns with 29. Only LaDainian Tomlinson (38) and Emmitt Smith (36) have more.
• Hurts is the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 15 touchdown passes, five rushing touchdowns and one-or-fewer interceptions in his team’s first eight games of a season.
• While the Lions coaches and players are talking a lot about this week about how they need to get Jameson Williams going, he hosted his inaugural Trunk or Treat for kids in downtown Detroit
