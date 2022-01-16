Alabama has now lost three-straight SEC games and has started conference play with a 2-3 record.

The hits just keep on coming for Alabama basketball.

After falling on Jan. 8 at Missouri to close out the week, the Crimson Tide suffered a narrow loss to No. 4 Auburn on Tuesday. On Saturday, Alabama suffered another loss, this time at Mississippi State. With the loss, the Crimson Tide has now lost four of its last six games dating back to Dec. 21 against Davidson in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Things aren't going to get any easier for Alabama, either, who now has to host a 15-2 LSU team this weekend in Coleman Coliseum. Should the Crimson Tide not be able to turn things around — and fast — the situation could get out of hand in a hurry for the team that was ranked as high as No. 6 just several weeks ago.

Alabama drops from sixth to eighth in this week's power rankings.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

Biggest Winner: Kentucky — After losing its SEC opener at LSU, Kentucky is finally finding its rhythm. The Wildcats have now won three in a row, defeating Georgia, Vanderbilt and a really solid Tennessee squad. Back-to-back upcoming road games at Texas A&M and Auburn will be a solid proving ground to show just how good this Kentucky team is, though. For now, the Wildcats move up from third to second in this week's power rankings.

Biggest Loser: Alabama — Back-to-back losses is never a good look, but three in a row is impossible to ignore. The Crimson Tide is struggling in both rebounding and shooting from beyond the arc, among a plethora of other issues. Coach Nate Oats still has the ability to right the ship, but a brutal second half of SEC play is beginning to loom large as February approaches.

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

1. Auburn (16-1 overall, 5-0 SEC)

2. Kentucky (14-3, 4-1)

3. LSU (15-2, 3-2)

4. Texas A&M (15-2, 4-0)

5. Tennessee (11-5, 2-3)

6. Mississippi State (12-4, 3-1)

7. Arkansas (12-5, 2-3)

8. Alabama (11-6, 2-3)

9. South Carolina (10-6, 1-3)

10. Florida (10-6, 1-3)

11. Vanderbilt (10-6, 2-2)

12. Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3)

13. Missouri (7-9, 1-3)

14. Georgia (5-12, 0-4)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Jan. 16-22, 2022

Sunday, Jan. 16

No Games Scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 17

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

South Carolina at Arkansas — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Missouri at Ole Miss — 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU

No. 22 Tennessee at Vanderbilt — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Mississippi State at Florida — 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 12 LSU at No. 24 Alabama — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

No. 18 Kentucky at Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Georgia at No. 4 Auburn — 8 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Thursday, Jan. 20

No Games Scheduled.

Friday, Jan. 21

No Games Scheduled.

Saturday, Jan. 22

No. 18 Kentucky at No. 4 Auburn — Noon or 12:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Vanderbilt at Florida — Noon CT, SEC Network

Georgia at South Carolina — 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Ole Miss at Mississippi State — 3 p.m. CT, ESPN Network TBD

No. 12 LSU at No. 22 Tennessee — 5 p.m. CT, ESPN

Missouri at No. 24 Alabama — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Texas A&M at Arkansas — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network