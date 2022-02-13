2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15

Alabama picked up two much-needed wins this week, including against a solid Arkansas team. But how did the rest of the SEC around it fare?

And just like that, there's a new No. 1 in this week's SEC Power Rankings.

It might have taken overtime, but top-ranked Auburn fell at the hands of Arkansas, 80-76. With the win, the Razorbacks picked up their ninth-straight win and its eight-straight SEC victory. However, Arkansas turned around and lost a tight game at Alabama. Kentucky has been hot on Auburn's heels for several weeks now, and it was only a matter of time before it was the Wildcats' turn to strike.

Kentucky won convincingly at South Carolina on Tuesday before turning it around and destroying Florida 78-57 at Rupp Arena on Saturday. The win improved the Wildcats' winning streak to six games, and gave the team enough accolades to take the top spot in this week's power rankings.

With three weeks left in the regular season, there's still plenty of time for some more shakeups heading into the SEC Tournament.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

Alabama Athletics Biggest winner: Alabama — After dropping two in a row at No. 1 Auburn and against No. 5 Kentucky, the Crimson Tide bounced back by beating Ole Miss on the road and taking down a red-hot Arkansas team in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama seems to have finally figured out its three-point shooting issues that have plagued it recently, and freshmen J.D. Davison and Charles Bediako are also beginning to get settled in. As scary as it might sound to the SEC, the best basketball for the Crimson Tide might still be in front of it rather than behind it. Alabama rises from No. 7 to No. 4 this week. USA Today Biggest loser: Texas A&M — In the same manner as last week, things have grown from bad to worse for the Aggies. After starting the season 15-2, Texas A&M has now lost eight-consecutive games, including two more against LSU and at Auburn this week. Hosting Florida and playing at Vanderbilt this week doesn't bode well for the Aggies, either, but Texas A&M could serve as a trap game for an unsuspecting Gators squad. The Aggies drop from No. 8 to No. 11 this week. 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15 1. Kentucky (21-4, 10-2) 2. Auburn (23-2 overall, 11-1 SEC) 3. Tennessee (18-6, 9-3) 4. Alabama (16-9, 6-6) 5. Arkansas (19-6, 8-4) 6. LSU (18-7, 6-6) 7. Florida (16-9, 6-6) 8. Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6) 9. Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7) 10. South Carolina (14-10, 5-7) 11. Texas A&M (15-10, 4-8) 12. Missouri (10-14, 4-7) 13. Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9) 14. Georgia (6-19, 1-11)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Feb. 13-19, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 13

No Games Scheduled.

Monday, Feb. 14

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

South Carolina at Ole Miss — 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Florida at Texas A&M — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 5 Kentucky at No. 19 Tennessee — 8 p.m. CT, ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Georgia at LSU — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Auburn — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Thursday, Feb. 17

No Games Scheduled.

Friday, Feb. 18

Missouri at Mississippi State — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Saturday, Feb. 19

Ole Miss at Georgia — Noon CT, SEC Network

Alabama at No. 5 Kentucky — Noon CT, CBS

No. 1 Auburn at Florida — 1 p.m. CT, ESPN

LSU at South Carolina — 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 19 Tennessee at Arkansas — 3 p.m. CT, ESPN/ESPN2

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network