2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Post-SEC Championship Game

With Alabama dominating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, there is a new No. 1 in this week's Power Rankings.

It was a light day for Southeastern Conference football on Saturday, but it was an important day nonetheless.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama took to the gridiron inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to settle who would be crowned SEC Champion. After four quarters of dominant football, the Crimson Tide settled the dispute with a 41-24 victory.

In the game, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young completed 26-of-44 passes for an SEC Championship Game record 421 yards. On the ground, Young also rushed for 40 yards on three carries and added a rushing touchdown to his total.

With the victory, not only did the Crimson Tide finish the night as the undisputed champion of the conference, but Young also all but guaranteed himself to be the first quarterback in Alabama program history to win the Heisman Trophy.

In short, it was a good day to be an Alabama fan.

For obvious reasons, the Crimson Tide moves up to No. 1 in the SEC Power Rankings. Georgia is still the second-best team in the season and will have at least one more chance to prove itself in the upcoming College Football Playoff. While it is unlikely that Alabama and Georgia will face each other in the CFP semifinals, the likelihood of a rematch in the CFP National Championship could be a way for both teams to settle their score one final time.

With that, here are the SEC Football Power Rankings following the SEC Championship Game:

1) Alabama (12-1 overall, 8-1 SEC)

2) Georgia (12-1, 8-1)

3) Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2)

4) Kentucky (9-3, 5-3)

5) Texas A&M (8-4, 4-4)

7) Arkansas (8-4, 4-4)

8) Tennessee (7-5, 4-4)

9) Mississippi State (7-5, 4-4)

9) Auburn (6-6, 3-5)

10) LSU (6-6, 3-5)

11) Missouri (6-6, 3-5)

12) Florida (6-6, 2-6)

13) South Carolina (6-6, 3-5)

14) Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8)

Visit BamaCentral following the conclusion of the 2021 season for the final edition of the 2021 SEC Football Power Rankings.