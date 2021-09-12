2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2
We're now two weekends through the college football season, and things have proceeded mostly as expected for the top teams of the conference.
Alabama remains on top this week after a 48-14 victory over Mercer. Georgia also remains second after a 56-7 defeat of UAB. However, it's at No. 3 where we see our first shakeup of the week.
At Colorado, Texas A&M struggled to put away the Buffaloes. The Aggies ultimately triumphed 10-7, but it took a late fourth-quarter touchdown to do it. Due to its struggle, Texas A&M falls to fifth this week, shifting Florida and Ole Miss to third and fourth, respectively.
Here are the biggest movers this week:
Biggest winner: Arkansas — With its 40-21 beatdown of Texas, the Razorbacks surged from No. 11 to No. 7 in this week's power rankings. Welcome to the SEC, Longhorns fans.
Biggest loser: Tennessee — The Volunteers fell 41-34 to an unranked Pitt team inside Neyland Stadium. A 27-point second quarter by the Panthers created what was ultimately an insurmountable lead, resulting in the first loss of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville.
2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2
1) Alabama (2-0)
2) Georgia (2-0)
3) Florida (2-0)
4) Ole Miss (2-0)
5) Texas A&M (2-0)
6) Auburn (2-0)
7) Arkansas (2-0)
8) Kentucky (2-0)
9) LSU (1-1)
10) South Carolina (2-0)
11) Mississippi State (2-0)
12) Missouri (1-1)
13) Tennessee (1-1)
14) Vanderbilt (1-1)
Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2021 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.