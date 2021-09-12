2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

September 12, 2021
Alabama football improved to 2-0 on the season with its win over Mercer, but Georgia is hot on its heels.
Author:
Publish date:
Alabama football improved to 2-0 on the season with its win over Mercer, but Georgia is hot on its heels.

We're now two weekends through the college football season, and things have proceeded mostly as expected for the top teams of the conference.

Alabama remains on top this week after a 48-14 victory over Mercer. Georgia also remains second after a 56-7 defeat of UAB. However, it's at No. 3 where we see our first shakeup of the week.

At Colorado, Texas A&M struggled to put away the Buffaloes. The Aggies ultimately triumphed 10-7, but it took a late fourth-quarter touchdown to do it. Due to its struggle, Texas A&M falls to fifth this week, shifting Florida and Ole Miss to third and fourth, respectively.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: Arkansas — With its 40-21 beatdown of Texas, the Razorbacks surged from No. 11 to No. 7 in this week's power rankings. Welcome to the SEC, Longhorns fans.

Biggest loser: Tennessee — The Volunteers fell 41-34 to an unranked Pitt team inside Neyland Stadium. A 27-point second quarter by the Panthers created what was ultimately an insurmountable lead, resulting in the first loss of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville.

1) Alabama (2-0)

2) Georgia (2-0)

3) Florida (2-0)

4) Ole Miss (2-0)

5) Texas A&M (2-0)

6) Auburn (2-0)

7) Arkansas (2-0)

8) Kentucky (2-0)

9) LSU (1-1)

10) South Carolina (2-0)

11) Mississippi State (2-0)

12) Missouri (1-1)

13) Tennessee (1-1)

14) Vanderbilt (1-1)

Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2021 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

