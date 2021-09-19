2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

Alabama remains in first place, but its tough road test at Florida raises some questions as to how long the Crimson Tide will remain on top.

It was a wild weekend in the Southeastern Conference, with the top conference matchup belonging to Alabama and Florida.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide drummed the Gators in the first quarter, jumping out to a 21-3 lead after the first 15 minutes. However, Florida refused to quit and mounted a surging comeback. While Alabama still ultimately won the contest 31-29, Florida proved that it belongs among the best of the best in the conference.

For now, the Crimson Tide remains first this week while the Gators are locked in at third.

Georgia improved to 3-0 this week by tackling a rebuilding South Carolina team 40-13 in Athens. The Bulldogs looked dominating, but a home game against one of the conference's worst teams is hardly unexpected. Georgia remains second this week, but should Alabama continue its slightly downhill trend and the Bulldogs impress against the Arkansas Razorbacks in two weeks' time, it might be time to start thinking about a new top Dawg in the conference.

Moving on to Texas A&M, the Aggies are in a similar situation as Georgia. While Texas A&M thoroughly thumped New Mexico 34-0, the lopsided win was expected. To this point, the Aggies have yet to play a ranked opponent. However, a neutral-site game against Arkansas next weekend could really show what this team is made of.

Look for the Aggies to move upwards in next week's rankings should they take care of business in Arlington.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: Ole Miss — Sure, the Rebels just played Tulane this week. However, it was a Green Wave team that came to play. Ole Miss impressed with its 61-21 victory, and while it is still locked firmly in fourth place, the Rebels greatly secured their spot as a top-five team in the conference.

Biggest loser: Mississippi State — For the other SEC team in the state of Mississippi, fortune did not shine so favorably. The Bulldogs road trip to Memphis ended in a 31-29 disappointing loss, dropping Mike Leach's program down to 13th place.

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

1) Alabama (3-0)

2) Georgia (3-0)

3) Florida (2-1)

4) Ole Miss (3-0)

5) Texas A&M (3-0)

6) Arkansas (3-0)

7) Kentucky (3-0)

8) Auburn (2-1)

9) LSU (2-1)

10) South Carolina (2-1)

11) Missouri (2-1)

12) Tennessee (2-1)

13) Mississippi State (2-1)

14) Vanderbilt (1-2)

