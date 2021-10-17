2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

With Kentucky losing big to Georgia and Alabama dominating Mississippi State, there's a new No. 2 in this week's rankings.

It's Sunday once again, and with it comes a fresh new set of SEC Power Rankings following another glorious Saturday of conference football.

This week, we have a new No. 2 in Alabama. After falling to third last week following a last-second loss at Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide jump over the Kentucky Wildcats after taking care of business at Mississippi State, 49-9. Alabama's defense looked like an entirely different animal, preventing the Bulldogs from scoring a single touchdown in the game.

Alabama's jump up was not solely because of its own doing, though. In Athens, Kentucky lost big to Georgia by a margin of 30-13. While the Wildcats were able to keep the game relatively close heading into halftime, it was nothing doing the rest of the way. Kentucky drops all the way to fourth this week.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: LSU — Ed Orgeron might have just saved his job. Well, for the next week at least. While the Fighting Tigers still have a long way to go this season before they right the ship, LSU picked up a huge win by downing a solid Florida Gators team in Death Valley. That being said, the road doesn't get any easier for the Tigers, as the team still has three of this week's top 5 teams in the power rankings left on its schedule.

Biggest loser: Florida — While LSU enjoyed the spoils of success in Tiger Stadium, the quite opposite occurred for the Florida Gators. Starting with the loss to Alabama, Florida has now lost three of its last five games, with all three of them being conference matchups. The Gators have dropped from top-three in the rankings just a few weeks ago all the way down to eighth. Unfortunately for Florida, a game against Georgia next Saturday doesn't bode well for them, either.

1) Georgia (7-0, 5-0)

2) Alabama (6-1 overall, 3-1 SEC)

3) Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1)

4) Kentucky (6-1, 4-1)

5) Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2)

6) Auburn (5-2, 2-1)

7) Arkansas (4-3, 1-3)

8) Florida (4-3, 2-3)

9) LSU (4-3, 2-2)

10) Tennessee (4-3, 2-2)

11) Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2)

12) South Carolina (4-3, 1-3)

13) Missouri (3-4, 0-3)

14) Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3)

