2021 SEC Football Media Days Location Announced

The annual event will be held in Hoover, Ala. rather than Nashville this summer

Rejoice, SEC football fans.

After the summer of 2020, which didn't see the annual Southeastern Conference Football Media Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event is back on in 2021.

The league office announced on Tuesday afternoon that Football Media Days would be returning to the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala. on July 19-22, rather than in Nashville as previously scheduled.

A schedule of who is speaking on which days will be released at a later time. Meanwhile, the 2021 SEC football schedule will be announced on Wednesday at 1 p.m (CT) on the SEC Network.

The Wynfrey Hotel has hosted the event 18 of the last 19 years, most recently in 2019.

Nashville will be the host city of the event in 2023.

“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

The SEC will announce the site location of the 2022 Football Media Days at a later date.

This story will be updated.