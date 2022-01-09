After a strong start to the week at Florida, Alabama basketball closed out its most recent seven-day stretch with a bad loss at Missouri.

What started as a positive week for Alabama basketball quickly turned to disappointment on Saturday afternoon.

While the Crimson Tide was able to pick up a solid road win at Florida by a margin of 83-70 on Tuesday night, that victory was then very quickly overshadowed by an awful road loss at Missouri. Trailing by as much as 18 points in the second half, Alabama fought back to within four points in the final minutes before ultimately losing 92-86.

While the Crimson Tide now sits at 2-1 in SEC play, it has a chance at redemption — or for things to get worse — this coming week. Alabama will face in-state rival Auburn inside Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night, giving the Crimson Tide a big opportunity to rise in the ranks.

Should it lose, though, things could grow rough early for Alabama.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

Biggest Winner: Texas A&M — The Aggies' start to the season has been nothing short of unprecedented. Texas A&M now boasts the third-best record in the conference at 13-2, behind just Auburn and LSU and their respective 14-1 records. While a win at Georgia is hardly impressive, its 86-81 win over Arkansas is something to note. While the Aggies will have a tough stretch of its schedule coming in the next couple of weeks, the rise from No. 8 to No. 5 this week.

Biggest Loser: Arkansas — What happened, Razorbacks? After starting the season 10-2 and with promise to take the conference by storm, Arkansas has now begun conference play 0-3. Last week, the Razorbacks lost against Vanderbilt and at Texas A&M, a lengthy measure short of what they were predicted to do at the beginning of the season. Arkansas drops from No. 6 to No. 9 this week.

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

1. Auburn (14-1 overall, 3-0 SEC)

2. LSU (14-1, 2-1)

3. Kentucky (12-3, 2-1)

4. Tennessee (10-4, 1-2)

5. Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0)

6. Alabama (11-4, 2-1)

7. Mississippi State (10-4, 1-1)

8. South Carolina (10-4, 1-1)

9. Arkansas (10-5, 0-3)

10. Florida (9-5, 0-2)

11. Ole Miss (9-5, 1-1)

12. Vanderbilt (9-5, 1-1)

13. Missouri (7-7, 1-1)

14. Georgia (5-10, 0-2)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Jan. 9-15, 2022

Sunday, Jan. 9

No Games Scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 10

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

South Carolina at No. 18 Tennessee — 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 16 Kentucky at Vanderbilt — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Ole Miss at Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 9 Auburn at No. 15 Alabama — 8 p.m. CT, ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Georgia at Mississippi State — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 21 LSU at Florida — 6 p.m. CT, No Broadcast

Missouri at Arkansas — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Thursday, Jan. 13

No Games Scheduled.

Friday, Jan. 14

No Games Scheduled.

Saturday, Jan. 15

No. 18 Tennessee at No. 16 Kentucky — Noon CT, ESPN

Florida at South Carolina — Noon CT, SEC Network

No. 21 Arkansas at LSU — 1 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Texas A&M at Missouri — 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Georgia — 5 p.m. CT, ESPN2

No. 15 Alabama at Mississippi State — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 9 Auburn at Ole Miss — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network