Alabama took a tumble this week following a loss at the ESPN Events Invitational to unranked Iona.

It might be hard to believe, but over half of the SEC's non-conference portion of the season is already in the books.

While Alabama started the season as the top team of our power rankings, the Crimson Tide took a heavy tumble down to fifth this week after losing in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational to Iona. A poor performance at the free-throw line and lackluster shooting from beyond the arc sealed the Crimson Tide's fate against the Gaels. However, a strong second half against Miami showed just exactly what Alabama is capable of.

Alabama will travel to Seattle this weekend to play No. 3 Gonzaga. Should the Crimson Tide prevail, the win will likely send the Nate Oats-coached program back into the top three teams of the conference. For now, though, Alabama remains fifth.

Alabama's fall is not based solely on its loss to Iona, though. Over the past couple of weeks, four teams have risen above the rest as potential challengers, highlighted by the Kentucky Wildcats. While Kentucky lost its only major game of the season thus far against Duke, the Wildcats have dominated each of its six other opponents.

Arkansas and Florida are ranked second and fourth as well for their 6-0 starts. Tennessee is third after a strong 89-72 victory over blue-blood program North Carolina.

And with that, here are the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings through four weeks of play:

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

1. Kentucky (6-1)

2. Arkansas (6-0)

3. Tennessee (5-1)

4. Florida (6-0)

5. Alabama (6-1)

6. LSU (7-0)

7. Auburn (5-1)

8. Texas A&M (7-1)

9. Mississippi State (5-1)

10. South Carolina (5-1)

11. Vanderbilt (5-1)

12. Ole Miss 5-2)

13. Missouri (4-3)

14. Georgia (2-5)

Stay tuned at BamaCentral each week throughout the 2021-2022 season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.