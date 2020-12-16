2021 Signee Tommy Brockermeyer Has the Makings of the Next Great Alabama Offensive Tackle

Brockermeyer looks to be a key piece of the Crimson Tide's offensive line as early as next season

Not only did University of Alabama coach Nick Saban go into the state of Texas and land its highly-rated offensive tackle, but he landed its highly-rated offensive tackle who happens to be a Longhorn legacy.

2021 prospect Tommy Brockermeyer, and his brother, James won't be spending their college days in Austin, like their father, Blake, who was an All-American lineman at Texas and a first-round pick in the 1995 NFL draft.

Instead, the two's national letter of intents have made their way to the Crimson Tide's football complex and they will both enroll next month. They chose Alabama back in June over the Longhorns, LSU, Clemson, and Auburn.

The Ft. Worth, Tex. native is a finalist for Sports Illustrated All-American's First-Team and is rated as the second-best tackle in the nation. His massive frame and build, to go a long with his technical skills, have Crimson Tide coaches thinking he could be their left tackle of the future.

SIAA believes Brockermeyer could end up being a top NFL draft pick when it's all said and done:

Prospect: OT Tommy Brockermeyer

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Tall, broad and moderately filled out. Put on 30 pounds of muscle in high school suggesting he can carry well over 300 pounds at the next level.



Athleticism: Fluid relative to size and can play on the move. Strong physical foundation and pedigree. Tommy’s father, Blake Brockermeyer, was an All-American offensive lineman at Texas in the early 1990s while older brother Luke is currently a linebacker at UT and his twin brother, James, is a fellow coveted class of 2021 trench prospect.

Instincts: Converts speed to a powerful pop on contact and possesses strong motor skills to drive his legs thereafter. Quick enough to win on reach blocks and long enough to minimize damage when over-setting, he is also effective in getting to the second level or outside the hashes to zero in on defenders in space. Plays with movement skill and grit.

Polish: Great length and athleticism allow for effectiveness as a run blocker or pass setter with improved technique. Plays with wide base, active feet and consistent pad level through contact, complete with finishing power. More patience could aid his game but he is able to redirect enough to minimize penetration at the prep level.

Bottom Line: Brockermeyer is an impressive physical specimen on a near ideal prep frame for a future blindside protector role at a major football program. His last year or so suggests he can pack on good, functional weight with relative ease, something that will help him play fluid football at well over 300 pounds at the next level. Brockermeyer profiles like a future top NFL Draft pick.