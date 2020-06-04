SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Tommy Brockermeyer Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tommy Brockermeyer 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 280 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal
Schools of Interest: Considering Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and LSU                                                                                                      Projected Position: Offensive Tackle                                             

Frame: Tall, broad and moderately filled out. Put on 30 pounds of muscle in high school suggesting he can carry well over 300 pounds at the next level.

Athleticism: Fluid relative to size and can play on the move. Strong physical foundation and pedigree. Tommy’s father, Blake Brockermeyer, was an All-American offensive lineman at Texas in the early 1990s while older brother Luke is currently a linebacker at UT and his twin brother, James, is a fellow coveted class of 2021 trench prospect.

Instincts: Converts speed to a powerful pop on contact and possesses strong motor skills to drive his legs thereafter. Quick enough to win on reach blocks and long enough to minimize damage when over-setting, he is also effective in getting to the second level or outside the hashes to zero in on defenders in space. Plays with movement skill and grit.

Polish: Great length and athleticism allow for effectiveness as a run blocker or pass setter with improved technique. Plays with wide base, active feet and consistent pad level through contact, complete with finishing power. More patience could aid his game but he is able to redirect enough to minimize penetration at the prep level.

Bottom Line: Brockermeyer is an impressive physical specimen on a near ideal prep frame for a future blindside protector role at a major football program. His last year or so suggests he can pack on good, functional weight with relative ease, something that will help him play fluid football at well over 300 pounds at the next level. Brockermeyer profiles like a future top NFL Draft pick.

