2022-23 Could be a Banner Year for Alabama Women's Sports: All Things CW

Take 3

Take 3

Don't look know, but the 2022 phenomenon known as the Alabama women's soccer team may just be the start of a potentially landmark year in Crimson Tide women's athletics.

At 10-1-1, Alabama soccer is ranked No. 5 in the latest United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll and showing no signs of slowing down. Four of the last five opponents failed to score, including two SEC teams, as the Crimson Tide has notched seven shutouts in 12 games.

"There's not much to it besides the chemistry," Felicia Knox said on the SEC Network broadcast after having a goal and two assists after the 3-0 win over Texas A&M. "It's just all flowing and it's working."

We're used to gymnastics and softball being considered elite programs, but they're in the process of getting a lot of company.

For example, women's cross country is No. 10 in the nation, and tops among SEC schools.

Volleyball is 6-9 under new coach Rashinda Reed, but just got a big commitment from Leilia Suamili Toailoa, who was a Maxpreps Underclassmen All-American last year.

The swimming and diving team is coming off a program-best fourth place finish at the NCAA Championships.

The one that's been a long time coming, though is basketball.

Year 10 of the Kristy Curry era got under way this week and all the pieces appear to be in place to have her best season yet at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide returns seven players who contributed over 95 percent of the points scored last season, to go with six newcomers including five transfers.

"Not only do we have the talent in place, but the character," head coach Kristy Curry said during the press conference in conjunction with the first fall practice this week.

"I'm so excited about where we're at from a culture standpoint in all aspects. It's a completely different place compared to nine years ago to the day. It's pretty special."

Returning as graduate students are Megan Abrams, Hannah Barber, Brittany Davis and Jada Rice as well as senior JaMya Mingo-Young.

Curry also added:

Two-time Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee, freshman Karly Weathers

2019-20 Miss South Carolina Basketball and Georgia Tech transfer Loyal McQueen

2019-20 Miss Alabama Basketball and Georgia transfer Sarah Ashlee Barker

2019-20 Associated Press Michigan Division I Girls Basketball Player of the Year and 2021-22 Illinois leading scorer Aaliyah Nye

2021-22 North Dakota State leading rebounder and double-digit scorer Ryan Cobbins

JeAnna Cunningham, a 6-4 center from West Virginia. As a recruit she was ranked as the No. 13 forward in the nation by ESPN.

"This group is amazing," said Barker, who yes, is the daughter of former Crimson Tide quarterback Jay Barker.

This isn't just a team that should return to the NCAA Tournament after barely missing last season, but be in the hunt for a good seeding.

