Believe it or not, Week 12 of college basketball marks the halfway point of conference play, and the race in the Southeastern Conference is still up for grabs.

Alabama's dominance continued with back-to-back double-digit road wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri. The Crimson Tide returns home on Wednesday to host a struggling Mississippi State team before traveling to Norman, Okla., to play Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Expect Alabama to remain atop the standings next week barring a fairly large upset.

Kentucky and Auburn are both on the rise after sliding early in SEC play. Back-to-back road wins for the Tigers at LSU and South Carolina do just enough to maintain its status at third, while Kentucky picked up a solid win over a very good Texas A&M team to move up and take the Aggies' former spot at fifth.

LSU's utter collapse has caused the Tigers to slide once again, this time all the way down to 12th. LSU now boasts a rough 1-7 in conference play and things don't look to be getting any better — over its next three games, the Tigers host Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 before traveling to Missouri and hosting Alabama.

Here are the full SEC Power Rankings with 12 weeks of college basketball in the books.

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

1. Alabama (17-2 overall, 7-0 SEC)

2. Tennessee (16-3, 6-1)

3. Auburn (16-3, 6-1)

4. Kentucky (14-6, 5-3)

5. Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1)

6. Florida (11-8, 4-3)

7. Missouri (15-5, 4-4)

8. Arkansas (14-6, 3-5)

9. Vanderbilt (10-10, 3-4)

10. Georgia (13-6, 3-3)

11. Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6)

12. LSU (12-8, 1-7)

13. Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7)

14. South Carolina (8-11, 1-5)

