2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3

There's a new No. 1 this week after Kentucky drops its second loss of the season.

Well, Kentucky being on top was fun while it lasted.

The Wildcats are now 3-2 to start the season, losing to Michigan State in Indianapolis and then at Gonzaga on Sunday. While losing to either of those opponents should hardly be stacked against them, the manner of losses are what make them rough.

Losing 86-77 in double overtime to the Spartans and a whopping 88-72 against the Bulldogs will move you out of first place, and that's exactly what happened to the Wildcats this week. Kentucky moves down four spots to No. 5.

That's right. We have a new No. 1 this week in Arkansas, who boasts a 4-1 record after losing to a highly-talented Creighton on Tuesday. The Razorbacks' loss to the Blue Jays is similar to that of Kentucky's first loss to Michigan State: understandable. They'll look to maintain that top spot as they close out their trip to the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

Auburn and Alabama both remain undefeated and are rightfully placed at second and third, respectively. However, the Crimson Tide has some tough tests this week in the Phil Knight Invitational, including an opening-round game against Michigan State. With teams like Oregon, UConn, Villanova and North Carolina also in the field, it's a weekend that could rocket Alabama up to the top spot... or send it plummeting depending on the quality of loss.

LSU comes in at No. 4, while Kentucky rounds out the top five.

Here's the latest edition of SEC Power Rankings as Feast Week gets underway:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3

1. Arkansas (4-1)

2. Auburn (5-0)

3. Alabama (4-0)

4. LSU (5-0)

5. Kentucky (3-2)

6. Tennessee (2-1)

7. Mississippi State (5-0)

8. Florida (3-1)

9. Missouri (5-0)

10. Ole Miss (4-0)

11. Texas A&M (3-2)

12. South Carolina (2-3)

13. Georgia (4-2)

14. Vanderbilt (2-2)

