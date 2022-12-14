Skip to main content

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

If there comes a time for Alabama to drop out of the top spot of the power rankings, this past week certainly wasn't it.

If there comes a time for Alabama to drop out of the top spot of the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings, this past week certainly wasn't it.

There's no mistaking now: this Crimson Tide team is for real. On Saturday, Alabama traveled to then-No. 1 Houston and beat the Cougars 71-65. The win marked just the second time in the AP poll era that a team has beaten two No. 1 teams in the same season, with the only other team being Duke all the way back in the 1965-66 season.

The Crimson Tide turned around and gutted out another win on Tuesday night, this time to a gritty Memphis team that was fresh off of an 82-73 win over a then-undefeated Auburn in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving.

With the gauntlet of a schedule and only one loss to show for it, it's become evident that Alabama isn't going away anytime soon. That being said, the Crimson Tide still has to face a tough No. 15 Gonzaga team this Saturday in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham, so Alabama fans shouldn't breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

Around the rest of the conference, Tennessee maintained its place in second with a solid 56-53 win over then-No. 13 Maryland. Arkansas stayed put in third, while LSU and Kentucky both shifted up one spot courtesy of Auburn's loss to Memphis.

Without further ado, here's the full SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings for Week 6 of the college basketball season:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

1. Alabama (9-1)

2. Tennessee (9-1)

3. Arkansas (9-1)

4. LSU (9-1)

5. Kentucky (7-2)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

6. Auburn (8-1)

7. Mississippi State (9-0)

8. Missouri (9-1)

9. Ole Miss (7-2)

10. Georgia (7-3)

11. Florida (6-4)

12. Texas A&M (6-3)

13. South Carolina (5-4)

14. Vanderbilt (5-5)

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? Check out SI Tickets.

In This Article (14)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) drives to the basket in the Crimson Tide's 91-88 win over the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 13 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
All Things Bama

Should there be concerns about Jahvon Quinerly? Not Yet

By Austin Hannon
Dec 13, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) controls the ball from Memphis Tigers guard Elijah McCadden (0) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Opportunity Called, Darius Miles Answered

By Mason Smith
Minkah Fitzpatrick cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 14, 2017
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Austin Hannon
Alabama guard Brandon Miller (24) shoots a 3-pointer in the Crimson Tide's 91-88 victory over the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 13 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 91, Memphis 88

By Austin Hannon
Christian Leary
All Things Bama

Christian Leary Transfers To Central Florida

By Mason Smith
Mark Sears vs Memphis - December 13, 2022
All Things Bama

No. 4 Alabama Basketball Outlasts Memphis in Gritty 91-88 Win

By Joey Blackwell
Nimari Burnett vs North Carolina
ASWA

Guard Nimari Burnett Out Indefinitely with Injury

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

Three Alabama Football Players Named Sporting News All-Americans

By Mason Smith