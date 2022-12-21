The nonconference portion of the season officially comes to a close on Wednesday evening, with the teams of the SEC gearing up for what is almost guaranteed to be a fantastic season of conference play coming up in just about a week's worth of time.

All things considered, Alabama is feeling pretty good at nonconference play's conclusion. The Crimson Tide finished 10-2 — a record that most Alabama fans would have gladly taken prior to the season's start. Its two losses were to the first- and 11th-ranked teams in KenPom, UConn and Gonzaga. Its big wins were notable: Michigan State, then-No. 1 North Carolina, then-No. 1 Houston and Memphis.

Alabama far and away has the toughest nonconference schedule in the conference, and the Crimson Tide proved why it deserves to be the top-ranked team in these power rankings heading into SEC play. Sure, Alabama might have one more loss than Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri, but make no mistake: comparing those four teams' schedules to Alabama's is like comparing apples to oranges.

The Crimson Tide opens SEC play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, so that will answer the question of Alabama's legitimacy right off the bat.

Arkansas remains in second, while Tennessee stays at third. LSU remains fourth, while Kentucky keeps things rolling at five.

Despite suffering its first loss of the season, Mississippi State leapfrogs Auburn to take sixth while the Tigers slip to seventh. Auburn has now lost two of its last three games, giving credence to its fall.

Here is the full SEC power rankings as nonconference play comes to a close:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7

1. Alabama (10-2)

2. Arkansas (10-1)

3. Tennessee (9-2)

4. LSU (10-1)

5. Kentucky (7-3)

6. Mississippi State (11-1)

7. Auburn (9-2)

8. Missouri (10-1)

9. Florida (7-5)

10. Ole Miss (8-4)

11. Georgia (8-3)

12. Texas A&M (6-5)

13. Vanderbilt (5-6)

14. South Carolina (5-6)

