Skip to main content

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7

Did Alabama's spot as the top team in the SEC falter after the Crimson Tide's 100-90 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs?

The nonconference portion of the season officially comes to a close on Wednesday evening, with the teams of the SEC gearing up for what is almost guaranteed to be a fantastic season of conference play coming up in just about a week's worth of time.

All things considered, Alabama is feeling pretty good at nonconference play's conclusion. The Crimson Tide finished 10-2 — a record that most Alabama fans would have gladly taken prior to the season's start. Its two losses were to the first- and 11th-ranked teams in KenPom, UConn and Gonzaga. Its big wins were notable: Michigan State, then-No. 1 North Carolina, then-No. 1 Houston and Memphis.

Alabama far and away has the toughest nonconference schedule in the conference, and the Crimson Tide proved why it deserves to be the top-ranked team in these power rankings heading into SEC play. Sure, Alabama might have one more loss than Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri, but make no mistake: comparing those four teams' schedules to Alabama's is like comparing apples to oranges.

The Crimson Tide opens SEC play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, so that will answer the question of Alabama's legitimacy right off the bat.

Arkansas remains in second, while Tennessee stays at third. LSU remains fourth, while Kentucky keeps things rolling at five.

Despite suffering its first loss of the season, Mississippi State leapfrogs Auburn to take sixth while the Tigers slip to seventh. Auburn has now lost two of its last three games, giving credence to its fall.

Here is the full SEC power rankings as nonconference play comes to a close:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7

1. Alabama (10-2)

2. Arkansas (10-1)

3. Tennessee (9-2)

4. LSU (10-1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5. Kentucky (7-3)

6. Mississippi State (11-1)

7. Auburn (9-2)

8. Missouri (10-1)

9. Florida (7-5)

10. Ole Miss (8-4)

11. Georgia (8-3)

12. Texas A&M (6-5)

13. Vanderbilt (5-6)

14. South Carolina (5-6)

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? Check out SI Tickets.

In This Article (14)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Lehigh running back Richard Young (9) powers upfield in the 4A-4 semifinal game at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice.
Recruiting

Live Updates: Alabama Football Early-Signing Class of 2023

By Christopher Walsh and Austin Hannon
Noah Gurley
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Mason Smith
Nate Oats and Mo Williams
All Things Bama

The Mo Williams Homecoming

By Mason Smith
Nick Pringle
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 9 Alabama 84, Jackson State 64

By Katie Windham
Nate Oats and Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

Uninspiring Efforts Cannot Become the New Normal for Alabama Basketball

By Austin Hannon
122022_MFB_Practice _KG0001
All Things Bama

Photos And Video From Alabama's Tuesday Practice

By Mason Smith
Jahvon Quinerly vs Jackson State
All Things Bama

Alabama Pulls Away from Jackson State after Sloppy Start

By Katie Windham
Mike Leach
All Things Bama

College Football Won't Be the Same Without Its Pirate King: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh