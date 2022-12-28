Skip to main content

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 8

As the teams of the SEC begin conference play, there's a new No. 1 team in this week's rankings.

Conference play is upon us, and with it comes a new No. 1 team in the SEC Power Rankings.

With Alabama's struggles against Jackson State, the gap between the Crimson Tide and the second-place Arkansas Razorbacks was narrowed. With Arkansas' dominating 85-51 win over UNC Asheville — a team ranked almost 100 spots higher that Jackson State according to KenPom — then it's only fitting that that Razorbacks take the top spot.

Tennessee and LSU remain third and fourth, respectively. However, the 11-1 Missouri Tigers surge up to fifth after taking down No. 16 Illinois in dominating fashion. Kentucky slips to sixth, while 11-1 Mississippi State — Alabama's first SEC opponent of the season — falls to seventh.

Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida round out the top 10, while Georgia, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Vanderbilt finish off the rankings. With the Gamecocks defeating Western Kentucky compared to Vanderbilt's win over Alabama A&M, the pair swap places this week.

Here's the full SEC Power Rankings as conference play gets underway:

1. Arkansas (11-1)

2. Alabama (10-2)

3. Tennessee (10-2)

4. LSU (11-1)

5. Missouri (11-1)

6. Kentucky (8-3)

7. Mississippi State (11-1)

8. Auburn (10-2)

9. Ole Miss (8-4)

10. Florida (7-5)

11. Georgia (9-3)

12. Texas A&M (7-5)

13. South Carolina (6-6)

14. Vanderbilt (6-6)

