2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Interior Linebackers

When it comes to Alabama's prowess on defense, a solid corps of linebackers has always been a strong factor among the Crimson Tide's most successful units. In 2022, things appear to be shaping up for that success once again.

While outside linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner typically share the majority of the spotlight, Alabama's interior linebackers have proven to be just as effective. In terms of star power, senior Henry To'oTo'o leads the pack in a stalwart group.

To'oTo'o is coming off a 2021 season that saw him lead the entirety of Alabama's defense in tackles with 113. Named Preseason First Team All-SEC, To'oTo'o enters his fourth season in the SEC with great anticipation from fans.

In 2021, To'oTo'o saw a slow adjustment to the Crimson Tide, playing a mostly average first half of the season. However, as the season went on and communication between himself, the defensive backs and the line improved, To'oTo'o grew to be a consistent force at Alabama, clogging up holes in the defensive line and frequently forcing the opposition to adjust.

While Anderson was certainly the playmaker on Alabama's defense last season, To'oTo'o was right there beside him in terms of forcing opponents to rethink their play calling.

This past spring, To'oTo'o admitted that he hadn't been fully prepared for the amount of work he was going to have to do when he first arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2021. That being said, he believes that his adjustment period is over and is looking forward to this season.

“Definitely the hard work that comes within this place," To'oTo'o said regarding what he learned in his first year with the Crimson Tide. "That comes within this building. It kind of reminds me of my high school. I played at De La Salle High School, and it’s a tradition, it’s a culture. So, that’s obviously one of the huge things that I’ve learned here. The hard work, the grind that goes into every single day.

“It’s not something that you just wake up and Alabama’s going to be good every single day. You know, it’s definitely the hard work, the dedication. Practice, film. And obviously our coach is doing a tremendous job of preparing us to be the best that we can.”

To'oTo'o isn't the only middle linebacker on Alabama's depth chart, though. While he might be the projected starter, sophomore Kendrick Blackshire and freshmen Shawn Murphy and Jihaad Campbell will likely serve as solid late-game replacements should Alabama have some of its games well in hand.

Of those players, Blackshire stands out the most. While he didn't have much playing time on defense in 2021, Blackshire was a consistent player on special teams, seeing action in nine games and recording three tackles on kickoff coverage. At the 2022 A-Day Game, he recorded six total tackles — with three of them being solo — including one tackle for loss.

While Blackshire won't earn the starting job this season, look for his name on the horizon for 2023.

At weakside linebacker, graduate Jaylen Moody and redshirt-freshman Deontae Lawson lead the way, with Moody getting the obvious edge due to his experience. Last season, Moody played in all 15 of Alabama's games and recorded his first career interception against Miami in the first game of the season. While he was utilized primarily on special teams, he totaled 11 tackles on the season.

Behind Moody and Lawson at Will linebacker are junior Demouy Kennedy and redshirt-freshman Ian Jackson. Kennedy, like Lawson, spent the majority of his time on special teams in 2021. Jackson, on the other hand, recorded no stats during his freshman season — understandable given his redshirt status.

In summary, while Alabama's outside linebackers share the brightest area under the spotlight, its interior linebackers are just as capable. Combine the two units together, and 2022 might just be the best linebacker corps that Nick Saban has had in Tuscaloosa in quite some time.

Projected Depth Chart

Middle Linebacker (Mike)

Henry To'oto'o (Sr.) Kendrick Blackshire (So.) Shawn Murphy (Fr.) or Jihaad Campbell (Fr.)

Weakside Linebacker (Will)

Jaylen Moody (Gr.)/Deontae Lawson (RFr.) Demouy Kennedy (Jr.) Ian Jackson (RFr.)

Kendrick Blackshire

Alabama Athletics

No. 40, 6'2" 233 pounds, sophomore

Earned a regular role on special teams and played in nine games. Was credited with three tackles on kickoff coverage.

Demouy Kennedy

Alabama Athletics

No. 37, 6'3" 220 pounds, junior

Was a special-teams regular and also helped out at running back when the Crimson Tide's depth was depleted by numerous injuries in 2021. Kennedy made seven tackles during his 15 games of action on coverage units, and also had 16 rushing yards on seven rushes. He was selected as one of the special teams players of the week by the Alabama coaches against Tennessee, New Mexico State, Arkansas and Cincinnati. In 2020, Kennedy worked on special teams and played in four games.

Deontae Lawson

Alabama Athletics

No. 32, 6'2" 225 pounds, redshirt freshman

Played in four games. Did not record any statistics.

Jaylen Moody

Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 42, 6'2" 225 pounds, redshirt senior

Was a regular contributor at linebacker and on special teams, playing in all 15 games last season. Totaled 11 tackles to go with his first career interception, against Miami in the season opener. Earned special teams player of the week recognition from coaching staff against Southern Miss and Ole Miss. Had 18 tackles in 2020, including half a tackle for loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a reserve and special-teams contributor. In 2019 had 10 tackles as a sophomore, and tied for second on the Crimson Tide's coverage units with five special-teams tackles. Despite being a late add for the Crimson Tide out of high school, played in 14 games in 2018, mostly on special teams.

Shawn Murphy

Alabama Athletics

No. 43, 6-2, 224 pounds, freshman

The early enrollee was rated as a four-star linebacker by all major outlets, and the top-ranked inside linebacker by both Rivals.com and ESPN.com. The former had him as the No. 34 prospect in the nation, and the latter had him at No. 35. The 247Composite had him as the No. 5 inside backer and No. 57 recruit in the nation. Murphy was selected as the 2021 Butkus Award winner for high school. Signed with the Crimson Tide over Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.

Henry To'oTo'o

Alabama Athletics

No. 10, 6'2" 228 pounds, senior

Won a starting job after transferring in, and ended up earning All-SEC Second Team honors from the conference coaches. To'oTo'o led Alabama in tackles with 113, including 8.5 for loss while also contributing four sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. At Tennessee (2019-20), he played in 23 games and made 22 starts during his two-year stint. As a sophomore in 2020, started all 10 games at weakside linebacker and led the Vols with 76 tackles and 10 tackles for loss, which was tied for fourth in the SEC. As a freshman in 2019, he started 12 games and recorded 72 tackles, which ranked second among SEC freshmen and fourth among FBS freshmen. To'oTo'o also had five tackles for loss, a half-sack, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. He was named a 2019 Freshman All-American by 247Sports and The Athletic.

This is part of a preseason position-by-position look at the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Running Backs

Defensive Backs