2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Backs

Despite returning the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, the buzz around this year’s Alabama team comes on the other side of the football.

Edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner will once again team up to form what should be the nation’s top pass-rushing duo. The Crimson Tide also returns its leading tackler in Henry To’oTo’o at Mike linebacker as well as three senior starters — D.J. Dale, Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe — on the defensive line. That’s a front seven that should rival any Nick Saban has put together during his time at Alabama.

If there’s a slight concern for the Crimson Tide, it comes in the secondary where it will have to replace both of its starters at the cornerback position following the departures of Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe this offseason. During last week’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Saban highlighted that task as the unit’s “biggest challenge” heading into the fall.

Alabama’s first taste of life without Armour-Davis and Jobe wasn’t too sweet as Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson both gave up big plays while filling in for the injured starters during the Crimson Tide’s national championship game loss to Georgia. This offseason offered up more reason for optimism as Alabama added five-star LSU transfer Eli Ricks to the mix while McKinstry and Jackson showed improvement during spring camp.

Ricks started six games for LSU last season before undergoing surgery to repair a shoulder injury in October. In 2020, he earned All-SEC honors, recording four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

McKinstry flashed his five-star talent during his freshman season last year, working his way into a starting role at cornerback over the final four games. In total, he registered six starts over 14 appearances, recording an interception and a pass breakup to go with 26 tackles including a sack.

Jackson made less of an impact after joining the team as a JUCO transfer last season. That being said, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound defensive back fits the mold of what Saban covets in his cornerbacks and appears more comfortable with the defense heading into his second year with the team.

Last week, Saban revealed that each of the potential starters have dealt with injuries over the offseason. However, the trio is expected to be healthy for fall camp.

“Those three guys’ development is going to be critical to the success of our team,” Saban said. “I’m not disappointed in where they are right now, but I do think we need to continue to make progress at that position if we’re gonna get the kind of consistency in performance that we need to do the things that we’d like to do defensively.”

Outside of the cornerback position, Alabama’s secondary doesn’t have too many concerns. The Crimson Tide returns both of its starting safeties in seniors Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams while juniors Brian Branch and Malachi Moore should fill out the Star and Money roles.

Battle, who joined Anderson and Bryce Young as one of Alabama’s three representatives during SEC Media Days last week, will be relied on to lead the secondary. The Thorpe Award candidate tied for the team lead with three interceptions while finishing fourth with 87 tackles last season.

Hellams put up similar numbers, recording three interceptions himself while finishing third on the team with 88 tackles. Meanwhile, Branch returns as the enforcer of the group. According to Pro Football Focus, the hard-hitting defensive back posted a 92.0 tackle grade, making 56 stops without letting a defender slip from his grasp. Moore is coming off an up-and-down season after earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2020 but should still be an important part of the defense heading into his third year.

Regardless of how Alabama’s secondary shapes out, it’s likely the Crimson Tide will line up with a starting unit made up entirely of upperclassmen. That should allow the unit to gel faster and put the finishing touches on a potentially historic defense this season.

Projected Depth Chart

Right Cornerback

Eli Ricks (Jr.) Terrion Arnold (RFr.) or Jahquez Robinson (RSo.) Antonio Kite (Fr.)

Left Cornerback

Kool-Aid McKinstry (So.) Khyree Jackson (Sr.) Earl Little (Fr.) or Tre’Quan Fegans (Fr.)

Strong Safety

Jordan Battle (Jr.) Kristian Story (RSo.) Jake Pope (Fr.)

Free Safety

DeMarcco Hellams (Sr.) Brian Branch (So.) DeVonta Smith (RFr.)

Nickel (Star)/Dime (Money)

Malachi Moore (Jr.) or Brian Branch (So.)

Terrion Arnold

No. 3, 6'0" 188 pounds, redshirt freshman

Did not play in a game for the Crimson Tide last season. As a recruit, Arnold was considered one of the top safety prospects in the country. He was rated to be a five-star prospect in the Top247 and a composite four star by the remaining recruiting outlets. Was ranked No. 25 on 247Sports’ Top247 list, and the No. 45 player nationally and fourth-ranked safety by Rivals.

Jordan Battle

No. 9, 6'1" 206 pounds, senior

The Crimson Tide’s starting strong safety who was named first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, second-team from the AFCA and CBS Sports, and third-team by the Associated Press. Battle also earned All-SEC First Team honors from both the AP and the conference coaches. He tied for the team lead and was fifth in the SEC in interceptions with three, returning two for touchdowns. His 86 tackles were fourth on the team. Battle also contributed one tackle for loss to go with three pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. He took over at safety in 2020 and was third on the team with 66 tackles, including three for loss. Also contributed four pass breakups and a pick-six that he returned 45 yards against Kentucky. In 2019, he worked his way into the defensive back rotation and played in all 13 games with four starts. Battle recorded 30 tackles with a pair of tackles for loss and one sack, added one pass breakup, an interception and a fumble recovery. Had the pick during his first collegiate game, against Duke.

Brian Branch

No. 14, 6'0" 193 pounds, junior

Branch totaled 55 tackles, including five for loss, and one sack, plus had a team-high nine pass breakups to go with a quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery. Led the Crimson Tide with eight tackles, including half a sack, in the Cotton Bowl, and made the fumble recovery in the National Championship Game. In 2020, saw time in 12 games with three starts. Totaled 27 tackles, including half a stop for loss, and had seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

Tre’Quan Fegans

No. 22, 6'2" 185 pounds, freshman

The early enrollee was a unanimous four-star prospect, ranked No. 104 on the 247Composite, the No. 15 cornerback and No. 5 player in the state of Alabama, and No. 90 nationally by PrepStar. Fegans was No. 93 on the Top247 list, ESPN.com’s No. 64 player on the ESPN300, and 179 on the Rivals250. Chose Alabama over Miami.

DeMarcco Hellams

No. 2, 6'1" 208 pounds, senior

Earned a starting safety spot during his third season, but Hellams suffered a lower leg injury midway through fall camp that limited his playing time early. He tied for the Alabama team lead and was fifth in the SEC in interceptions with three, while totaling 87 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and three pass breakups. Contributed to the third-down package in 2020, while was also a regular on special teams. Totaled 62 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack, and three pass breakups. Made first career start at safety. Played in 13 games in 2019, mostly on special teams but also saw time in a deep secondary unit. Had four tackles, including half a sack.

Khyree Jackson

No. 6, 6'3" 198 pounds, senior

The transfer from East Mississippi C.C. (the Maryland native was a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.com) rotated in at defensive back while also working on special teams. He played in 12 games, and was credited with seven tackles and two pass breakups. Jackson made his first career start in the National Championship Game. He broke up one pass and made two tackles in Indianapolis.

Antonio Kite

No. 12, 6-1, 180, freshman

The unanimous four-star prospect was No. 81 on the ESPN300, No. 173 on the Rivals250, and No. 154 on the 247Composite, plus the No. 5 athlete and No. 9 player in Alabama. He ranked No. 221 on the Top247 list by 247Sports while also being tabbed the No. 9 athlete overall and No. 11 player in the state, and No. 172 by PrepStar and the No. 7 athlete in the nation. A standout basketball player as well, Kite was named the 2020 ASWA 4A Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Chose Alabama over South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF.

Earl Little II

No. 20, 6-1, 180, freshman

The son of former NFL player Earl Little was one of the top defensive back prospects coming out of the talent-rich state of Florida. He was a unanimous four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites, the No. 73 recruit and No. 12 corner in the country by 247Sports, and also tabbed as the No. 11 player from Florida by 247Sports and Rivals.com. Little was also the No. 75 player on the Rivals100 and No. 9 cornerback nationally by Rivals, and the No. 101 player and the No. 12 cornerback on the 247Composite. It didn't hurt that he was coached by Patrick Surtain Sr. at American Heritage High School. He chose Alabama over in-state Florida State and Miami along with LSU among his 30-plus offers.

Ga’Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry

No. 1, 6'1" 188 pounds, sophomore

Played in his first game as a true freshman and started a week later. Made first start against LSU. Tallied 25 tackles, including one sack, one interception and a pass breakup across his 15 games. Named to the Freshman All-SEC Team by league coaches. Had a memorable Iron Bowl, that included a huge sack late in the game, plus he broke up the Tigers' two-point attempt in the fourth overtime to give Alabama the ball back in position to win.

Malachi Moore

No. 13, 6'0" 190 pounds, junior

Played in all 15 games, totaling 17 stops, including two for loss, also recorded an interception, a quarterback hurry and one pass breakup. The pick came in the season opener against Miami, when he started at star. Started at star during the first 11 games of the 2011 season before injury held him out of College Football Playoff. Led the Crimson Tide with four forced turnovers, including a team-high three interceptions, and recovered a fumble which he forced, returning it 28 yards for a touchdown. Had totaled nine passes defensed (three interceptions, six breakups) to tie for third in the SEC among all freshman defenders. Finished with 44 tackles, including four for loss, six pass breakups and two quarterback pressures. Was named Freshman All-American by the FWAA, 247 Sports and The Athletic, to the SEC All-Freshman Team, and was second-team All-SEC by both the Associated Press and league coaches.

Jake Pope

No. 21, 6-1, 190, freshman

Pope was a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, 247Sports and PrepStar. He was ESPN’s No. 26 safety and No. 33 player from the state, and rated as the No. 28 safety nationally and the No. 32 player from Georgia by PrepStar. He was also the No. 29 safety nationally by 247Sports who also lists him as the No. 29 player in Georgia. Pope earned a three-star ranking from Rivals.com and on the 247Composite. Signed with Alabama over Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina.

Eli Ricks

No. 7, 6'2" 190 pounds, junior

The transfer played in 14 games over two seasons at LSU before transferring. Ricks suffered a shoulder injury that cut his 2021 season short. He was credited with 11 tackles and one interception. In 2020, he made four interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes against Florida and South Carolina, and was credited with 20 tackles and five pass breakups as a freshman. Named third-team All-American by the Associated Press, and a Freshman All-American by the FWAA. Also a Freshman All-SEC selection by league coaches. As a prospect was a consensus five-star recruit. Played his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Florida by 247Sports, MaxPreps and Rivals.

Jahquez Robinson

No. 23, 6'2" 197 pounds, junior

Played in one game, on special teams, against Mercer. Didn't see any game action in 2020.

Devonta Smith

No. 8, 6'0" 185 pounds, sophomore

Participated in nine game on special teams, earning more playing time as the season progressed.

As a recruit, Smith was a coveted cornerback out of Ohio who the Crimson Tide flipped from Ohio State. The was considered a consensus four-star prospect.

Kristian Story

No. 11, 6'1" 211 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Played in 12 games, primarily on special teams. Made two tackles. Didn't see any game action in 2020.

This is part of a preseason position-by-position look at the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide.

