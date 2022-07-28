2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Offensive Linemen

We are only one full season removed from Alabama's 2020 offensive line receiving the Joe Moore Award for being the best offensive line in college football, but that feels like ages ago.

Last week at SEC Media Days, Nick Saban spoke about the offensive line being one of the areas of biggest concern for the Crimson Tide heading into fall practice.

"We've got some significant challenges in replacing some offensive line people," Saban said in Atlanta. "We do have some new players that may contribute to that that weren't there in the spring. That's something that we'll have to sort of assess in fall camp."

Departing from last year's offensive line is an All-American talent in left tackle Evan Neal, who was drafted in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, as well as super senior right tackle Chris Owens who is out of eligibility.

The center position was a revolving door all season, so that leaves only two true returning starters, both at the guard positions in Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Javion Cohen.

Ekiyor, a senior, is the most experienced of the returning offensive linemen and is the only starter remaining from the Joe Moore Award-winning line in 2020. Ekiyor will have no problem sliding into one of the guard spots, and big things are expected of him this season. He was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team by the media at SEC Media Days and was also named to the preseason Outland Trophy watch list, for the nation's best interior lineman.

Opposite Ekiyor at the other guard spot will undoubtedly be Javion Cohen. Cohen earned immense praise from Saban last season in fall camp and earned himself a starting position as a sophomore, performing consistently well across the season as a starter. Entering his junior season, he will be looked to as one of the leaders of the group and must step up to answer that call.

In 2021, it was 6-foot-8 Neal protected Bryce Young's blind side, and his departure to the NFL leaves a massive hole to be filled. The expectation is for Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen to get the nod at left tackle based on his previous play in the SEC. Steen played four years at Vanderbilt, started three, and started at left tackle for two. He has the most game experience out of any offensive linemen on the team which will serve him well both from a leadership and a playing standpoint. The biggest unknown for Steen will be how he gels with the locker room and learned the system, as he missed spring practice and did not enroll until the summer.

The other tackle position has a couple of options, but the popular choice would be sophomore JC Latham. Latham played sparingly as a freshman last season, but was the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' composite rankings. His talent is undeniable and a year to sit back and learn the system is sure to have served him well as he looks to increase his role into a mainstay in the lineup.

Center is where things get interesting for Alabama. Darrian Dalcourt started the majority of games at center last season for the Crimson Tide, but Seth McLaughlin replaced Dalcourt during the Iron Bowl comeback in a move that seemed to spark the offense, and kept the starting job through the postseason. Both players will return in 2022, so the center competition is one to keep an eye on.

Behind the projected starters there are a number of serviceable depth players that will need to be ready if their number is called. Junior Dameion George Jr. played meaningful snaps last year and is a returning veteran along with graduate student Kendall Randolph.

Freshman Tyler Booker was a highly ranked high school prospect a season ago who certainly could see a starting role one day, along with former highly-ranked prospects in sophomore brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer.

Saban noted at SEC Media Days that without a well-developed offensive line, it is going to be challenging for both Young and the offense as a whole to find success.

"Bryce Young is a great player, a great leader, a great quarterback obviously," Saban said. "But quarterback is also a position that may be one of the most difficult positions in all of sports to play if you're not surrounded by good people. So the challenge for us is to make sure we do an outstanding job of developing the players around him so that we can continue to be a very productive offensive team."

Projected Depth Chart

Left Tackle

Tyler Steen (Gr.) Tommy Brockermeyer (RFr.) Tyler Booker (Fr.) or Elijah Pritchett (Fr.)

Left Guard

Javion Cohen (Jr.) Terrence Ferguson II (RFr.) Jaeden Roberts (RFr.) or James Brockermeyer (RFr.)

Center

Darrian Dalcourt (Sr.) Seth McLaughlin (Jr.) James Brockermeyer (RFr.) or Tanner Bowles (RJr.)

Right Guard

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (RSr.) Damieon George (Jr.) Jaeden Roberts (RFr.)

Right Tackle

JC Latham (So.) Kendall Randolph (GR)/TE Amari Kight (RSo.)

Tyler Booker

No. 52, 6'5" 332 pounds, freshman

The early enrollee was considered a five-star prospect who could play either tackle or guard. He was the No. 7 player on the ESPN300 by ESPN.com, No. 6 offensive tackle by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite (No. 51 overall), and the fourth-ranked offensive guard and No. 126 player on the Rivals250 according to Rivals.com. Chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.

Tanner Bowles

No. 51, 6'5" 293 pounds, redshirt freshman

Played in one game last season, taking 19 snaps against New Mexico State. Played in five games off the bench for the Crimson Tide in 2020, including against SEC opponents Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU and Arkansas. Came off the bench in the 2019 home opener against New Mexico State on the PAT/FG unit.

James Brockermeyer

No. 58, 6'3" 282 pounds, redshirt freshman

Did not see any game action last season. Redshirted.

Tommy Brockermeyer

No. 76, 6'5" 304 pounds, redshirt freshman

Did not play in a game last season for the Crimson Tide.

As a recruit was a unanimous five-star prospect and a top-three tackle by all major recruiting sites, and the No. 1 offensive tackle by ESPN.com where he also ranked as the No. 2 prospect on the ESPN300. He was Texas' top-rated player according to ESPN.com, PrepStar, Rivals and the 247Composite.

Javion Cohen

No. 70, 6'4" 305 pounds, junior

Started at left guard for the Crimson Tide. Was held out of the New Mexico State game due to a wrist injury. Ac c ounted for 21 knockdown blocks. Played 1,073 snaps over 14 games. Selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2020. Made two snaps as a reserve at Tennessee, six at home against Mississippi State, 10 against Kentucky, four at LSU and five at Arkansas.

Emil Ekiyor Jr.,

No. 55, 6'3" 307 pounds, redshirt senior

Has started 29 games, including 15 last season at guard. Allowed just 1.5 sacks while surrendering 11.5 quarterback pressures and six quarterback hits. Was credited with 17 knockdown blocks. Took 1,035 snaps. Won the starting job at right guard in 2020 while the rest of the line featured four returning starters. Started all 13 games. Played 835 snaps during the season and missed only one assignment and committed one penalty. Yielded eight quarterback hurries, two pressures and 2.5 sacks. Played in eight games for the Tide in 2019 and saw time at guard. Suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Duke. Sat out a week and returned to play eight snaps against South Carolina. Worked at guard and center, played in four games as a freshman (Louisville, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, The Citadel) in 2018, and redshirted.

Terrence Ferguson II

No. 69, 6'4" 300 pounds, redshirt freshman

Took first game snaps against New Mexico State. Played the final six plays against the Aggies.

Damieon George Jr.

No. 74, 6'6" 333 pounds, junior

Played in 12 games during his second season at the Capstone and took over the starting job at right tackle in the 10th game of the season. Finished with three starts on the year, against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn. Against LSU, came in on the eighth play of the game at right tackle when Chris Owens moved to center to replace Darrian Dalcourt. Also played on special teams. Saw his first game action against Kentucky in 2020. Followed that with seven snaps at LSU, and 14 at Arkansas.

Amari Kight

No. 78, 6'7" 322 pounds, redshirt junior

Played in seven games for the Crimson Tide last season, including as a reserve in the Cotton Bowl. Played in a pair of games in 2020, against Kentucky and Mississippi State. Saw his first career action against Western Carolina in 2019, and redshirted.

JC Latham

No. 65, 6'6" 326 pounds, sophomore

Played 14 games, missing only the SEC Championship against Georgia. Latham started on the Crimson Tide’s PAT and field-goal units on special teams. He was on the field for 104 snaps as a freshman.

As a recruit was rated the nation's top-ranked offensive lineman by all major outlets and a unanimous five-star prospect. Was the nation's No. 2 prospect overall and the No. 1 offensive lineman on the 247Composite. Rivals rated him as the No. 2 player nationally while ESPN had him fifth in the publication's ESPN300.

Seth McLaughlin

No. 56, 6'4" 295 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Played in 10 games with three starts, all in the postseason while earning 301 snaps at center. Did not allow a sack on the season while surrendering just 2.5 pressures and seven hits on the quarterback. Earned first playing time in 2020 with 10 snaps off the bench against Kentucky. Redshirted.

Elijah Pritchett

No. 57, 6-6, 300, Freshman

One of the top offensive line prospects in his recruiting class, was a high four-star prospect. Was rated No. 31 in the Rivals250, No. 54 on the 247Composite, No. 67 in the Top247, and No. 103 on the ESPN300. Chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia and USC.

Kendall Randolph

No. 60, 6'4" 298 pounds, graduate student

For three seasons, Randolph has split time between the offensive line and tight ends, although the latter is as a blocker as he has yet to have a pass thrown to him. He's more than paid his dues with 13 career starts. Last season, Randolph made four starts, all at tight end. In 2020, he started six games at tight end and was also second on the depth chart at left tackle behind Alex Leatherwood. Played in 13 games, with 313 snaps. In 2019, Randolph lined up both as an offensive lineman and tight end, sometimes playing both during the same game and switching jersey numbers. Saw a career-high 40 snaps against Auburn. Played in 13 games. He redshirted in 2017 and didn't get any game action in 2017.

Note: Randolph is only listed as an offensive lineman on the Alabama fall roster.

Jaeden Roberts

No. 77, 6'5" 302 pounds, redshirt freshman

Did not play in a game for Crimson Tide last season.

As a prospect, was a four-star guard by the 247Composite and ESPN.com. Listed at No. 98 on ESPN300, No. 251 by the 247Composite.

Tyler Steen

No. 54, 6-5, 315 pounds, graduate student

Started at left tackle for Vanderbilt last season and earned a 59.9 pass-blocking grade and a 68.7 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus. He The yielded a sack in each of Vanderbilt’s first three games, giving up a combined four pressures, but subsequently gave up just two sacks and 11 pressures over the next nine games while playing in 289 pass-blocking snaps. Started all nine games for the Commodores at left tackle in 2020. He was the only Commodore offensive lineman to start in all 12 games in 2019. Played at right tackle. In 2018, played four games as a defensive lineman.

