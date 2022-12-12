There have been a lot of memorable games and moments for Alabama Athletics in 2022 with a few games still to go this December.

Soccer and cross country won SEC championships. Softball pitched a perfect game against an SEC opponent. Men's basketball made its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, and football notched its 15th straight 10-win season with a double-digit thrashing of Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

But only one game needed four extra periods to determine a winner. And that game was also against a No. 1 team (at the time.)

That is why the 2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Game of the Year is Alabama basketball's 103-101 win over No. 1 North Carolina in four overtimes on Nov. 27.

The college basketball world was watching the top-20 matchup between the two teams in the Phil Knight Invitational the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Thanks to the 3-point shooting of Mark Sears, Alabama held a slim halftime lead over the Tar Heels despite starting forward Noah Clowney leaving the game early with injury. Caleb Love was a shooting machine for North Carolina, with 16 points in the second half alone to help the Tar Heels force overtime.

Alabama had the ball for the final shot in regulation but Jahvon Quinerly's jumper didn't land. The game went to the first overtime tied up at 71-71. Alabama also had the ball at the end of the first and second overtime periods with the chance to take the game-winning shot, but couldn't get one to land either time.

Overtime became the Charles Bediako show for Alabama. He had eight of his 14 points in the extra period and had the game-winning block with nine seconds to go in the fourth overtime. Jaden Bradley made a free throw with four seconds left to seal the game and give Alabama the 103-101 win.

Five players played more than 40 minutes for the Crimson Tide in the win, including Mark Sears who played 55 minutes. Sears led the team with 24 points. Quinerly had 21 for Alabama.

Not only was this just a good game of basketball between two quality teams, it helped the Crimson Tide finish the Phil Knight Invitational and leave Portland with a winning record and gave Alabama its first win over a No. 1 team since 2004 (which Alabama did again less than two weeks later at No. 1 Houston). Even though North Carolina has struggled since this matchup, it does not diminish the accomplishment at the time.

Honorable mention: Softball vs. Mississippi State, April 15, 2022- Alabama 7, Mississippi State 6

Megan Bloodworth jumps into Patrick Murphy's arms after her game-winning hit. Alabama Athletics

The Crimson Tide was trailing Mississippi State 6-1 in the sixth inning with just six outs to go. Alabama scored six unanswered runs capped by a walk-off two-run double from Megan Bloodworth to win 7-6.

Ally Shipman, Bailey Dowling, Kaylee Tow and Jenna Lord all hit home runs for Alabama that day, and Montana Fouts earned the win in the circle. The Crimson Tide went on to sweep the Bulldogs in the series.

Honorable mention: Soccer vs. Duke, Nov. 25, 2022- Alabama 3, Duke 2

Alabama celebrates a goal against Duke. Alabama Athletics

Before 2021, Alabama soccer had never even won an NCAA Tournament game. Fast forward to 2022, and the Crimson Tide was hosting an Elite Eight game as a 1-seed against 2-seed Duke.

A goal from Ashlynn Serepca gave Alabama a two-score lead with less than 20 minutes to go, and the Crimson Tide could taste its first trip to the College Cup as part of its historic season.

However, Duke's Michelle Cooper scored two goals in a four-minute span to tie the game at 2-2 and force overtime.

Reyna Reyes sent a ball into the back of the net 7:44 into the first extra period to give Alabama a 3-2 lead. That score would hold as the Crimson Tide held the Blue Devils scoreless in the two overtime periods to eliminate Duke and advance to the College Cup, closing out a perfect record at home that season.

