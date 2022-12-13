2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Team of the Year

When it comes to historic runs in 2022 for Alabama Athletics, you won't find one that outshines Crimson Tide soccer.

The list of accolades from this season for Alabama is quite a long one: a 23-3-1 final record, a regular-season SEC title, finishing runner-up in the SEC Tournament, being a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history and reaching the Women's College Cup — also for the first time in program history.

And those accolades are just scratching the surface.

During the regular season, Alabama lost just one game — a 1-0 at Miami in the team's second game of the year. Outside of a 1-1 tie at Utah, the Crimson Tide won every single game on its schedule for the rest of the season, finishing 17-1-1 overall and heading into the SEC Tournament as the top seed and with a 13-game winning streak.

Alabama finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record. In the SEC Tournament, the team won its first two games before dropping its first and only conference game of the season — a 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the SEC Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide's season was far from over, though. Alabama rolled over Jackson State 9-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before beating Portland and UC Irvine. Alabama then best 2-seed Duke 3-2 in overtime to advance to the first College Cup in program history.

The road ended in Cary, N.C. for Alabama when it lost 3-0 to eventual national champion UCLA. However, history had been made for the Crimson Tide.

Regarding NCAA statistical leaders, Alabama had members near the top of multiple categories as well as team stats. The Crimson Tide finished third in scoring offense, recording 2.81 goals per contest. Riley Mattingly Parker tied for sixth nationally in goals scored with 17, while Felicia Knox lead the country in assists with 20.

The season might have been cut two games short for Alabama soccer, but it set coach Wes Hart and his team up for future success. The Crimson Tide's improvement wasn't a happening that occurred overnight, but was a long time coming that looks to set up the team for more returns to the NCAA Tournament in the coming years.

Honorable mention: Alabama Men and Women Sweep SEC Cross Country Titles

For the first time in Alabama program history, both the men's and women's cross country teams swept the SEC Cross Country Titles. The Crimson Tide women dominated with a 36-point performance to win its first SEC title in 35 years, while the men recorded 59 points to take home its fourth title.

For the Alabama women, four runners were top-seven finishers, including Mercy Chelangat and Hilda Olemomoi recording second- and third-place finishes, respectively. Amaris Tyynismaa placed fifth while Flomena Asekol took seventh. Elka Machan's 19th-place finish clinched the victory for Alabama.

The men's 59-point win marked one of the tightest SEC men's races in the conference's history. Alabama bested both Tennessee and Arkansas, who tied for second with 64 points — just five points behind the Crimson Tide.

Victor Kiprop won the individual race by nearly four seconds, follwed by Hillary Cheruiyot in fourth and Eliud Kipsang in seventh place. Brady Grant finished 19th, clinching the win for the Crimson Tide.

Kiprop's title was the 13th individual in Alabama men's history and the fifth for the program since 2015.

Honorable mention: Alabama Women's Basketball Reaching the Quarterfinals of the WNIT

While it doesn't quite measure up to the same level of success that Alabama soccer or cross country had this year, a worthy mention should be given to women's basketball.

A 16-12 regular-season record wasn't exactly the result that head coach Kristi Curry and the Crimson Tide wanted, but it didn't stop the team from having success in the postseason.

After reaching the quarterfinals of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament before being ousted by Tennessee, Alabama was selected for the WNIT with relatively low expectations. However, the run proved to be far from disappointing.

The Crimson Tide first defeated Troy before taking care of business against Tulane. Alabama then resoundingly thumped Houston 79-64 before taking on South Dakota State in the tournament quarterfinals. The Jackrabbits ultimately ended the Crimson Tide's unexpected deep run — and went on to win the entire tournament — but it was a successful venture for an Alabama team whose season was expected to end much earlier.

