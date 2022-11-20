2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

What a weekend.

Outside of Georgia, LSU and Alabama taking care of business — even though the Bulldogs would have liked a larger margin of victory over the Kentucky Wildcats — the rest of the Southeastern Conference was utter chaos. With multiple upsets, it's going to be a wild conclusion to the regular season this upcoming weekend.

For starters, Tennessee didn't simply lose at South Carolina. The Gamecocks absolutely demolished the Volunteers, sending Smokey back home with his tail tucked between his legs and a final score of 63-38. Tennessee's playoff hopes are now done, courtesy of Shane Beamer and Co.

The Volunteers weren't the only upset of the day, though. Fresh off of their loss to Alabama, the Ole Miss Rebels turned one loss into two, falling at Arkansas 42-27. With that lopsided loss, Lane Kiffin might already have one foot out the door pointed in the direction of Auburn. Only time will tell.

While it doesn't affect the higher tier of the power rankings, another big win was that of Vanderbilt over Florida. Behind Clark Lea, the Commodores amassed a gritty 31-24 win in Nashville, giving them their second SEC win of the season.

With all of the craziness in Week 13, who knows what's in store for the final weekend of the regular season?

Here's the full SEC Power Rankings with each team having just one game remaining:

1) Georgia (11-0 overall, 8-0 SEC)

2) LSU (9-2, 6-1)

3) Alabama (9-2, 5-2)

4) Tennessee (9-2, 5-2)

5) Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4)

6) Arkansas (6-5, 3-4)

7) Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3)

8) South Carolina (7-4, 4-4)

9) Kentucky (6-5, 3-5)

10) Florida (6-5, 3-5)

11) Auburn (5-6, 2-5)

12) Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5)

13) Missouri (5-6, 2-5)

14) Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6)

Visit BamaCentral every Sunday throughout the 2022 season for the latest edition of SEC Football Power Rankings.

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.