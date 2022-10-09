2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

It's time to face the cold, hard facts for Alabama fans.

Through six games this season, the Crimson Tide has seen plenty of ups, but just as many downs. While Alabama looked nearly unstoppable against the likes of Vanderbilt, Utah State and Louisiana-Monroe, its other three games were just the opposite. On the road, the Crimson Tide struggled at both Texas and Arkansas, and Saturday night's narrow 24-20 win over an unranked Texas A&M team was hardly something for it to hang its hat on.

In short, Alabama has looked beatable. Very beatable. Meanwhile, a certain team across the SEC has looked anything but.

Meet Tennessee, a team that has looked essentially unstoppable through its first five games. Yes, its defense had its problems at Pitt and against Florida, but the Volunteers' offense has never disappointed. This week, Tennessee stormed over LSU on the road, dominating the Tigers on both sides of the football in an impressive 40-13 rout.

For now, Tennessee jumps from third to the new No. 1 team in this week's power rankings. However, a trip to Neyland Stadium by Alabama this coming weekend for the Third Saturday in October will ultimately decide who deserves the spot.

Georgia falls from second to third this week, and not because of a disappointing performance. Sure, the Bulldogs had their issues getting started against Auburn, but a 21-point fourth quarter put the game away in a hurry. That being said, Tennessee is simply looking too good to ignore, so Georgia slips one spot this week.

Mississippi State is this week's biggest climber, jumping from eighth all the way up to fifth this week. Mike Leach and Will Rogers have formed one of the most electric offenses in the SEC, and a 40-17 dismantling of an imploding Arkansas program was exactly what this team needed to put itself on the radar.

The Bulldogs travel to Kentucky this next weekend before making its way to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama. Neither game will be easy, but both present opportunities for Mississippi State to tell the world that this team's 5-1 record isn't a lucky happenstance.

Here's the full SEC Power Rankings after six weeks of college football:

1) Tennessee (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC)

2) Alabama (6-0, 3-0)

3) Georgia (6-0, 3-0)

4) Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0)

5) Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1)

6) Florida (4-2, 1-2)

7) Kentucky (4-2, 1-2)

8) Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2)

9) LSU (4-2, 2-1)

10) Arkansas (3-3, 1-3)

11) South Carolina (4-2, 1-2)

12) Auburn (3-3, 1-2)

13) Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2)

14) Missouri (2-4, 0-3)

