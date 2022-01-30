5 Things That Got Our Attention This Weekend

Collectives are the new hot topic in college football, what the Raiders moves might mean for Alabama and how the rest of the SEC is trying to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

The new thing in college athletics and NIL deals is called a collective, and fans need to get up to speed on them as they're spreading quickly in the Southeastern Conference.

A collective is what it sounds like, a collective effort by everyone involved to get the fans closer to players through a variety of means, while helping athletes build their brands.

It's essentially a super booster club, and separate from the university.

Florida is among those leading the charge in this endeavor.

"In times of dramatic change the learners inherit the earth, while the learned are beautifully equipped to deal with the world that no longer exists," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said he's been telling his coaches.

He elaborated while on the Gator Talk radio program on Thursday night in Gainesville.

"The NIL space is probably the most dramatic change we've had in college athletics probably since the NCAA was formed," Stricklin said. "Just where athletes, forever, the NCAA put a wall around any commercial opportunities for student-athletes, where they got their scholarship but they weren't allowed to take or receive anything else."

So far, the Gator Collective has grown to more than 1,600 members and generated more than $210,000 in recurring revenue for NIL deals.

Per Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com, in some cases, collectives look a lot like major corporations with large staffs and budgets. Some have attorneys as well.

Among the programs already with collectives include Texas, Auburn and South Carolina.

"It's a fascinating, really dynamic time and space," Stricklin said. "I do know one thing. Whatever it is, the University of Florida has a chance to be really good at it. We want the best. We want a championship experience with integrity for our athletes. We want to do things the right way. We're going to follow the rules."