98 Alabama Student-Athletes Earn SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll Accolades
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Alabama placed 98 student-athletes on the 2020 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Friday. The Crimson Tide's total ranked fifth overall and fourth among teams that don't sponsor men's soccer.
Alabama’s SEC and national championship football team put 47 student-athletes on the honor roll, ranking in the top three this season. The football list includes three of the Crimson Tide’s 2020 permanent team captains in Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, Davey O'Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner Mac Jones and Rimington Trophy honoree Landon Dickerson.
The women’s cross country team also figured in the top three in the SEC with 17 honorees. The soccer team put 21 on the list, while volleyball and men’s cross country tallied seven and six, respectively.
To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on the 2020 spring, summer and fall terms.
Any student-athlete who participates in an SEC championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The conference will release a winter and spring honor roll in the months to come and recognizes its first-year student-athletes based on grades from the fall and spring semester with an honor roll that is released in June.
Alabama’s 2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
Marcus Banks, Football, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Braxton Barker, Football, Finance
Christian Barmore, Football, Human Environmental Sciences
Matthew Barnhill, Football, Finance
Allie Berk, Soccer, Finance
Jahleel Billingsley, Football, Human Perf Exercise Science
Slade Bolden, Football, Management
Lauren Brackin, W Cross Country, Electrical Engineering/Math
Tommy Brown, Football, Marketing
Joseph Bulovas, Football, Business Administration
Doris Carter, Volleyball, Communication Studies
Taylor Carter, Soccer, Kinesiology
Mercy Chelangat, W Cross Country, Public Health
Macy Clem, Soccer, Human Performance Exercise Science
McKinley Crone, Soccer, Management
AJ Crooks, Soccer, Public Relations
Alexa Cruz, W Cross Country, Educational Psychology
Darrian Dalcourt, Football, Management
Ben Davis, Football, Sport Hospitality
Landon Dickerson, Football, Business Administration
Joe Donald, Football, Economics
Margot Dooley, W Cross Country, Finance/Economics
Taylor Drapp, Volleyball, Chemical Engineering
Gabby Duca, Soccer, Public Relations
Justin Eboigbe, Football, Communication Studies
Thomas Fletcher, Football, Management
Miller Forristall, Football, Marketing
Nathan Gamble, M Cross Country, Computer Engineering/Math
Jayden George, Football, Communication Studies
Esther Gitahi, W Cross Country, Health Education and Promotion
Jake Hall, Football, Human Perf Physical Education
Kaylee Hammer, Soccer, Art
Leah Hanle, W Cross Country, Educational Psychology
Christian Harris, Football, News Media
DeMarcco Hellams, Football, Communication Studies
Stone Hollenbach, Football, Communication Studies
Richard Hunt, Football, General Business
Braylen Ingraham, Football, Consumer Sciences
Emily Janek, Volleyball, Human Performance Exercise Science
Mac Jones, Football, Sport Hospitality
Ale Kaho, Football, Public Health
Amari Kight, Football, Marketing
Grant Krieger, Football, Marketing
Shane Lee, Football, Marketing
Kaitlyn Madden, Soccer, Marketing
Leahrose Mami, W Cross Country, Secondary Education, Mathematics
Brynn Martin, Soccer, Criminal Justice
Riley Mattingly, Soccer, Public Relations
Caroline McGrath, W Cross Country, Mathematics
Joshua McMillon, Football, Marketing
John Metchie III, Football, Finance
Alex Mielke, M Cross Country, Finance
Jaylen Moody, Football, Consumer Sciences
Taylor Morgan, Soccer, Sport and Hospitality Management
Kennedy Muckelroy, Volleyball, News Media
King Mwikuta, Football, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Evan Neal, Football, Communication Studies
Savannah Noethlich, W Cross Country, News Media
Chris Owens, Football, Marketing
Megan Patton, W Cross Country, Chemistry
Ty Perine, Football, Management
Serena Pham, Soccer, Biology
Sasha Pickard, Soccer, Marketing
Gabe Pugh, Football, Mechanical Engineering
Pierce Quick, Football, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Sam Reed, Football, General Business
Jami Reed, W Cross Country, General Business
Will Reichard, Football, Management
Reyna Reyes, Soccer, Management
Keilan Robinson, Football, Marketing
Kat Rogers, Soccer, Management
Rich Saenz, M Cross Country, Finance
Bella Scaturro, Soccer, Finance
Riley Schelp, W Cross Country, Spanish/International Studies
Gigi Schorr, Soccer, Human Performance Exercise Science
Charlie Scott, Football, Operations Management
Paul Selden, M Cross Country, Chemical Engineering
Grady Shiflet, M Cross Country, Psychology
Katie Shook, Volleyball, Communication Studies
Gessica Skorka, Soccer, Kinesiology
Tripp Slyman, Football, Finance
Eddie Smith, Football, Communication Studies
DeVonta Smith, Football, Management
Ishmael Sopsher, Football, Consumer Sciences
Kaylee Thomas, Volleyball, Sport Hospitality Management
Lauren Turner, W Cross Country, Biology
Paul Tyson, Football, Finance
Amaris Tyynismaa, W Cross Country, Psychology
Kaley Verpaele, Soccer, Sport and Hospitality Management
Sydney Vincens, Soccer, Biology
Jaylen Waddle, Football, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Alyiah Wells, Volleyball, General Business
Casey Wertz, Soccer, Marketing
Jacob Wiggers, M Cross Country, Accounting/Finance
Alex Wilkins, W Cross Country, Chemical Engineering
Ronald Williams Jr., Football, Human Environmental Sciences
Allison Wilson, W Cross Country, General Business
Eliza Witherspoon, W Cross Country, Civil Engineering