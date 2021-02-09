98 Alabama Student-Athletes Earn SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll Accolades

The Crimson Tide’s national and SEC champion football squad placed 47 student-athletes on this year’s honor roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Alabama placed 98 student-athletes on the 2020 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Friday. The Crimson Tide's total ranked fifth overall and fourth among teams that don't sponsor men's soccer.

Alabama’s SEC and national championship football team put 47 student-athletes on the honor roll, ranking in the top three this season. The football list includes three of the Crimson Tide’s 2020 permanent team captains in Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, Davey O'Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner Mac Jones and Rimington Trophy honoree Landon Dickerson.

The women’s cross country team also figured in the top three in the SEC with 17 honorees. The soccer team put 21 on the list, while volleyball and men’s cross country tallied seven and six, respectively.

To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on the 2020 spring, summer and fall terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in an SEC championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The conference will release a winter and spring honor roll in the months to come and recognizes its first-year student-athletes based on grades from the fall and spring semester with an honor roll that is released in June.

Alabama’s 2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Marcus Banks, Football, Criminology & Criminal Justice

Braxton Barker, Football, Finance

Christian Barmore, Football, Human Environmental Sciences

Matthew Barnhill, Football, Finance

Allie Berk, Soccer, Finance

Jahleel Billingsley, Football, Human Perf Exercise Science

Slade Bolden, Football, Management

Lauren Brackin, W Cross Country, Electrical Engineering/Math

Tommy Brown, Football, Marketing

Joseph Bulovas, Football, Business Administration

Doris Carter, Volleyball, Communication Studies

Taylor Carter, Soccer, Kinesiology

Mercy Chelangat, W Cross Country, Public Health

Macy Clem, Soccer, Human Performance Exercise Science

McKinley Crone, Soccer, Management

AJ Crooks, Soccer, Public Relations

Alexa Cruz, W Cross Country, Educational Psychology

Darrian Dalcourt, Football, Management

Ben Davis, Football, Sport Hospitality

Landon Dickerson, Football, Business Administration

Joe Donald, Football, Economics

Margot Dooley, W Cross Country, Finance/Economics

Taylor Drapp, Volleyball, Chemical Engineering

Gabby Duca, Soccer, Public Relations

Justin Eboigbe, Football, Communication Studies

Thomas Fletcher, Football, Management

Miller Forristall, Football, Marketing

Nathan Gamble, M Cross Country, Computer Engineering/Math

Jayden George, Football, Communication Studies

Esther Gitahi, W Cross Country, Health Education and Promotion

Jake Hall, Football, Human Perf Physical Education

Kaylee Hammer, Soccer, Art

Leah Hanle, W Cross Country, Educational Psychology

Christian Harris, Football, News Media

DeMarcco Hellams, Football, Communication Studies

Stone Hollenbach, Football, Communication Studies

Richard Hunt, Football, General Business

Braylen Ingraham, Football, Consumer Sciences

Emily Janek, Volleyball, Human Performance Exercise Science

Mac Jones, Football, Sport Hospitality

Ale Kaho, Football, Public Health

Amari Kight, Football, Marketing

Grant Krieger, Football, Marketing

Shane Lee, Football, Marketing

Kaitlyn Madden, Soccer, Marketing

Leahrose Mami, W Cross Country, Secondary Education, Mathematics

Brynn Martin, Soccer, Criminal Justice

Riley Mattingly, Soccer, Public Relations

Caroline McGrath, W Cross Country, Mathematics

Joshua McMillon, Football, Marketing

John Metchie III, Football, Finance

Alex Mielke, M Cross Country, Finance

Jaylen Moody, Football, Consumer Sciences

Taylor Morgan, Soccer, Sport and Hospitality Management

Kennedy Muckelroy, Volleyball, News Media

King Mwikuta, Football, Criminology & Criminal Justice

Evan Neal, Football, Communication Studies

Savannah Noethlich, W Cross Country, News Media

Chris Owens, Football, Marketing

Megan Patton, W Cross Country, Chemistry

Ty Perine, Football, Management

Serena Pham, Soccer, Biology

Sasha Pickard, Soccer, Marketing

Gabe Pugh, Football, Mechanical Engineering

Pierce Quick, Football, Criminology & Criminal Justice

Sam Reed, Football, General Business

Jami Reed, W Cross Country, General Business

Will Reichard, Football, Management

Reyna Reyes, Soccer, Management

Keilan Robinson, Football, Marketing

Kat Rogers, Soccer, Management

Rich Saenz, M Cross Country, Finance

Bella Scaturro, Soccer, Finance

Riley Schelp, W Cross Country, Spanish/International Studies

Gigi Schorr, Soccer, Human Performance Exercise Science

Charlie Scott, Football, Operations Management

Paul Selden, M Cross Country, Chemical Engineering

Grady Shiflet, M Cross Country, Psychology

Katie Shook, Volleyball, Communication Studies

Gessica Skorka, Soccer, Kinesiology

Tripp Slyman, Football, Finance

Eddie Smith, Football, Communication Studies

DeVonta Smith, Football, Management

Ishmael Sopsher, Football, Consumer Sciences

Kaylee Thomas, Volleyball, Sport Hospitality Management

Lauren Turner, W Cross Country, Biology

Paul Tyson, Football, Finance

Amaris Tyynismaa, W Cross Country, Psychology

Kaley Verpaele, Soccer, Sport and Hospitality Management

Sydney Vincens, Soccer, Biology

Jaylen Waddle, Football, Criminology & Criminal Justice

Alyiah Wells, Volleyball, General Business

Casey Wertz, Soccer, Marketing

Jacob Wiggers, M Cross Country, Accounting/Finance

Alex Wilkins, W Cross Country, Chemical Engineering

Ronald Williams Jr., Football, Human Environmental Sciences

Allison Wilson, W Cross Country, General Business

Eliza Witherspoon, W Cross Country, Civil Engineering