A "Fresh" Brian Robinson Jr. Details Why He Took Advantage of an Extra Year of Eligibility

Brian Robinson Jr. never made an elaborate post on social media. He never held a press conference.

The senior running back just showed back up on campus in Tuscaloosa, following Alabama's national championship over Ohio State in January, ready to work and make use of the extra year of eligibility given to fall athletes.

Ahead of the Crimson Tide's second official practice of spring, Robinson spoke to the media about his decision and what went into it.

"I just saw many opportunities for me to invest time into this year to become a better player on and off the field," Robinson said. "Obviously have some improvements and draft grades and what not. I just feel like there are many opportunities for me to win this year.

"I'm all in for it."

For a running back, especially at Alabama, four seasons is a long time and can produce a lot of wear and tear on the tires. Robinson says he's fresh and his body is in good condition after recording 274 attempts for 1,361 yards and 15 touchdowns for his career to this point.

"I have been taking good care of my body over the years that I have been here," Robinson said. "I feel pretty fresh for the most part. I don't have any nagging injuries on me right now. I feel good going into this spring. I can't really say there is anything bothering me health-wise so I feel fresh."

Robinson also explained the role that Alabama coach Nick Saban had in the process of him mulling the decision over to return or not.

"He was just letting me know where I stood as far as the draft process and as far as like my opportunities here and how I could benefit from possibly coming back another year," Robinson said. "I’m thankful for him giving me the opportunity to join the team for an extra year. He was just let me know that I was welcome here [and] to help me just improve my game and improve everything I need to do to become a better player and go to the next level.”

Former Alabama assistant Charles Huff is now the coach at Marshall so the Crimson Tide added Robert Gillespie to lead the running backs. Robinson is getting along nicely with his new position coach.

"Coach Gillespie has been amazing so far," Robinson said. "He's a very exciting coach and has a lot of great experience that can help us to become better football players. I'm ready to take on this year with Coach Gillespie. I know he will make me a better player every day and he'll challenge us to compete and work hard every day.

"I'm excited for what's to come in the running back room with the addition of Coach Gillespie."

As a fifth-year senior, Robinson is looking to step into the leadership role for the 2021 Crimson Tide that was left behind by the likes of running back Najee Harris, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones in 2020.

"As one of the oldest guys on the team, it's very important for me to step up and be a leader on this team," Robinson said. "I can have a great impact on the people around and make sure everyone is living up and doing what we do the right way. We don't want to have a fall off in leadership this year. We had great leadership last year.

"So with it being a new year and new faces, new coaches, it’s very important to me to make sure I follow up with those leadership qualities.”