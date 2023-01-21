A Week the Alabama Crimson Tide Will Never Forget: All Things CW

This is the combined version of this week's All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh, which appeared in five parts this week, one each day, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After the rumor was finally confirmed, that Alabama football would have a new defensive coordinator, Ole Miss couldn't announce the addition of Pete Golding fast enough.

Rebels head coach, and former Alabama offensive coordinator, Lane Kiffin called him a "championship-caliber coach," on Saturday: "I think this continues to show our commitment to taking Ole Miss Football to the next level."

The 2022 Alabama defense ranked ninth in scoring defense (18.2 points per game) and 13th in total defense (318.2 yards). The Crimson Tide allowed just 4.6 yards per play last season, which led the SEC and was No. 4 nationally.

That's the initial benchmark his successor will try and top.

What made Golding different for Nick Saban was that when hired he was someone from completely outside of the organization, with no previous ties to the coach.

Saban usually prefers his coordinators to have both college and pro experience, but he's made exceptions and gone younger with the last couple of hires defensively, promoting Tosh Lupoi for a season and then Golding.

Prior to Alabama, Golding coached defensive backs and handled defensive coordinator duties at the University of Texas-San Antonio in 2016 and 2017. Golding's 2017 defense at UTSA ranked seventh in the FBS, allowing just 287.8 yards per game. The Roadrunners finished eighth in scoring defense (17.0 points per game), and 19th in pass efficiency defense (112.19).

He had previously worked as the defensive backs coach at Southern Miss (2014-15), as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Southeastern Louisiana 2012-13), as the defensive coordinator at his alma mater Delta State (2010- 11), and at Division II Tusculum.

Saban's other defensive coordinators at Alabama have been Kevin Steele, Jeremy Pruitt and Kirby Smart.

With Saban on the record about getting back to the "Alabama standard" of doing things, the initial BamaCentral hot board focusses more on the familiarity factor as the he may not have to go far for a replacement.

Todd Grantham

Grantham, 56, spent last season working as an analyst for the Crimson Tide. His first college job was at Virginia Tech in 1990, and he also worked for Saban at Michigan State (1996-98) as defensive line coach, with the title of assistant head coach tacked on for a season.

He has NFL experience with four teams, including as the defensive coordinator of the Browns under Romeo Crennel. He's since been at Georgia (2010-13), Louisville (2014-16), Mississippi State (2017), and then followed Dan Mullen to Florida (2018-21).

Jim Leonhard

Leonhard went from being a walk-on at Wisconsin, to three-time All-American defensive back/returner, to playing 10 years in the NFL (after not being drafted). He quickly rose as a coach at his alma mater, and was named the interim head coach after Paul Chryst was last October.

He was initially hired to be the Badgers' defensive backs coach in 2016, but a year later was promoted to defensive coordinator and was named a Broyles Award finalist as assistant coach of the year.

In Leonhard's five seasons as defensive coordinator, Wisconsin ranked among the nation's top five in total defense and top-10 in scoring defense four times. The Badgers also forced 112 turnovers over that span, tied for fourth-most among Power Five Conference teams.

Leonhard's never worked in the SEC, so there's no pre-existing recruiting base.

Jeremy Pruitt

He's done the job before, and Alabama led the nation in total defense with Pruitt as the coordinator in 2016-17, but now there's obviously some baggage due to his head coaching time at Tennessee.

Pruitt was fired on Jan. 18, 2021, after an internal investigation found evidence of recruiting violations. The NCAA has charged Tennessee with 18 Level I alleged rules violations for impermissible recruiting benefits of approximately $60,000 (before NIL rules were passed).

It's assumed that Pruitt could be looking at a show-cause order, but there's no timetable for when the NCAA might hear the case. Moreover, the whole thing could be going to court, especially since Tennessee has refused to pay his buyout of $12.6 million because the university fired him for cause.

Pruitt is from the state, and he played for the Crimson Tide under Gene Stallings. His coaching career also started at Alabama under Saban, as the director of player development (2007-09) and then defensive backs coach (2010-12).

Unlike the other candidates, Pruitt might be an option as a position coach, or even analyst, until there's more of a resolution with his ongoing issues.

Glenn Schumann

This may be the name to watch, and there's a lot of buzz about.

Schumann, 32, is the co-defensive coordinator at Georgia, and was the first person Kirby Smart asked to go with him to Georgia, later saying Schumann "“was my right-hand for four or five years over there.”

But Schumann is an Alabama graduate who started his coaching career as a student assistant (2008-11) and then graduate assistant (2011-14) under Saban.In 2014, he became the director of football operations.

He's been the co-defensive coordinator at Georgia since 2019, sharing the title this past season with Will Muschamp. Schumann calls the plays, though.

Both make $800,000 annually, which combined was roughly what Dan Lanning made ($1.7 million) before becoming the head coach at Oregon). Moreover, offensive coordinator Todd Monken's salary is $2 million, so something may have to give there.

Alabama Basketball Slowly Finding a Way Through Shock, Pain

The look on his face.

The anguish that was apparent.

Even his strained voice was telling, still heavy with emotion and grief.

Oats has been through an emotional wringer since Sunday, probably more than we'll ever know. Not only was one of his now-former players in jail facing murder charges, but a young woman's death has shaken Tuscaloosa to its core.

Even through Jamea Jonae Harris was from Birmingham, and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger hailed from Washington D.C., students have been nothing short of stunned, and the community left reeling.

"It's shocking, to be honest with you," Oats said during his postgame interview on the SEC Network about how it hit him personally. "I'm a believer, so a lot of prayer, a lot of scripture reading.

He added, slowly: "The basketball side of it became really unimportant for a while there. But the basketball side of it gives us some way for the team to pull together, you know, gives us something else to think about because the severity of the situation is big."

Tuesday night, less than three days after junior forward Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested, the Alabama Crimson Tide visited Vanderbilt in hopes of improving to 16-2 overall, 6-0 in Southeastern Conference play.

For a lot of people back home, the game wasn't easy to watch, and it had nothing to do with the style of play or the Memorial Gymnasium venue in Nashville that aways seems to give Alabama problems.

How could anyone think about basketball at a time like this?

"I can't believe it. I can't fathom that they even played this game," Vanderbilt coach and former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse said during his postgame press conference while praising Alabama's ability to even compete. “This game means nothing.”

Somehow the Crimson Tide got through it. Emotions were all over the place, and Oats said that there were tears in the locker room. Maybe it was a first step to help everyone in the recovery process, but it's going to take time, especially since the shooting wasn't just a tragic, horrific event. So far it appears to have been completely senseless as well.

Harris' mother, DeCarla Cotton, told CNN, that she and her boyfriend were in Tuscaloosa to visit her cousin, who is a student at the university. After getting something to eat on The Strip following a night out, a man approached and started flirting with her.

"He was advancing on her and she declined his attention. He refused to go away," Cotton told CNN. "While they were attempting to leave, one gentleman walked up to the car and started shooting."

A bullet struck and killed the 23-year-old woman on the passenger's side.

“I’ve got three daughters," Oats said on Monday. "It went through my mind how easily it could have been one of mine."

The team didn't practice on Sunday, but gathered to be together that evening, and then got back to work on Monday. In the meantime, Oats called anyone he could think of for advice.

What do I tell these guys? How can I help them?

The coach said the list included Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, who was arrested for a double-murder in 2000, and spent time in jail before the trial despite not having killed anyone. He eventually plead down to obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor and was released.

“He just kind of told me to share the word with them and pray with them," Oats said. "That’s what they need right now.

"His daughter went to school here a year and a half ago, so she was pretty shook up by the whole situation, too.”

As Oats noted about the players not everyone grieves the same way or in the same amount of time. The same will be true of the basketball staff and everyone in the operation, especially since Miles was recruited to Tuscaloosa in the signing Class of 2020.

But there's one person who will have to live with the consequences longer than anyone else, and the devastating impacts.

Harris wasn't just a daughter, but also a mother, with a 5-year-old son.

The Crimson Tide ending up beating the Commodores by an irrelevant score and the season will go on. Meanwhile, I can't stop thinking of that little boy, and his eventually hearing the words "Mommy's not coming home."

Initial Alabama Projections for 2023 NFL Draft

Tuesday was the deadline for underclassmen to declare themselves eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft, and while the formal list as yet to be released it appeared to be a quiet day among Crimson Tide players.

Alabama's early departures with eligibility remaining included Will Anderson Jr., Brian Brian Branch, Jaymyr Gibbs, Eli Ricks and Bryce Young.

Nick Saban generally gives his approval for any player who has a chance to be a first-round selection, and all five do. Ricks, however, will need to do extremely well at the NFL combine and during any workouts to have a chance as he didn't play a lot last season.

Some of the players who might have rolled the dice with the draft instead opted to transfer and try to improve their stock elsewhere.

SEE ALSO: Alabama Transfer Tracker

Of course, a few players like wide receiver Jermaine Burton opted to stay.

Declared for 2023 NFL Draft

Players who announced their departures or accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl:

Will Anderson Jr., linebacker

Jordan Battle, safety

Brian Branch, safety

DJ Dale, defensive line

Emil Ekiyor Jr., guard

Jahmyr Gibbs, running back

DeMarcco Hellams, safety

Cameron Latu, tight end

Eli Ricks, cornerback

Tyler Steen, offensive line

Henry To'oTo'o, linebacker

Bryce Young, quarterback

Byron Young, defensive line

Interior linebacker Jaylen Moody is also eligible for the draft as his eligibility has expired.

NFL Draft Bible Rankings

Here's how the website associated with Sports Illustrated and The Arena Group has Crimson Tide players rated for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Overall: 1. Will Anderson Jr.; 3. Bryce Young; 22. Brian Branch; 23. Jahmyr Gibbs; 47. Eli Ricks; 53. Henry To'oTo'o; 57. Jordan Battle; 99. Tyler Steen.

QB: 1. Bryce Young

RB: 2. Jahmyr Gibbs

TE: 9. Cameron Latu

OT: 10. Tyler Steen

OG: 14. Emil Ekiyor Jr.

DT: 24. Byron Young

DE: 1. Will Anderson Jr.

ILB: 1. Henry To'oTo'o; 42. Jaylen Moody

CB: 7. Eli Ricks

S: 1. Brian Branch; 4. Jordan Battle

Initial Crimson Tide Projections

Alabama's looking at having double-digit selections, but it'll need just about everyone to be selected to match or top the program record of 12. Trying to peg when or where they might be selected at this point is nearly impossible because there are too many balls in the air. A lot of teams picking early don't even have coaches, and we're still two months away from free agency starting.

• Bryce Young

NFL Draft Bible is projecting Young to be the first-overall selection by the Colts following a trade with the Bears.

"A smart-accurate passer who doesn’t force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist."

We're already on the record about his chances of going first overall: Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1

• Anderson

The edge rusher should be a top-five pick, and some draft boards have him at No. 1 overall, but the annual rush on quarterbacks will impact when he goes. The Bears would be a good fit at No. 1, but we agree with NFL Draft Bible that Chicago is likely to trade down. NFL Draft Bible has him going third to the Cardinals.

• To'oTo'o

NFL Draft Bible has him going 18th overall to the Lions, but the general thought so far is that he's more likely a second-round prospect. Former Alabama player Drew Sanders is projected by many to be the first interior linebacker selected, and he may not go in the first round.

• Branch

He's a borderline first-round pick and could be Alabama's third player selected. The question will be if any teams are willing to take a safety that early. In his latest overall projections, Todd McShay of ESPN has Young first, Anderson second, and then Branch at No. 23 and Gibbs at No. 24.

• Gibbs

We like his chances of sneaking into the first around as a late pick, maybe to a contending team that views him as an immediate offensive threat like the Eagles.

• Battle

There's no doubt he's one of the best safeties in the draft, but he's looking more like a second- or third-round selection.

Alabama's only had three safeties selected in the first round during the Nick Saban era: Mark Barron, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Usually the borderline first-rounds fall a little.

As for the rest of the draft most of the Crimson Tide contingency is probably somewhere between the third and sixth rounds.

Latu projects well, but it's a strong year for tight ends. Ekiyor plays a position that doesn't often draft strong. Some team will take Byron Young and then claim to have gotten a steal.

Battle, Hellams, Dale, Byron Young, Latu, To'oTo'o, Ekiyor and Steen at all heading to the Senior Bowl at the end of the month. Kicker Will Reichard had accepted an invitation, but has subsequently announced that he's staying at Alabama for another year.

The Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile on Feb 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., NFL Network.

Jalen Hurts may have the Philadelphia Eagles thinking Super Bowl, and the quarterback will face his former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with the New York Giants in the Division Playoffs, but the most popular person in the NFL this week is someone else with an Alabama Crimson Tide connection.

On Sunday, the 49ers host the Cowboys with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line. On Thursday and Friday, San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will interview for numerous open head coaching jobs.

He's reportedly meeting with the Broncos on Thursday, followed by the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans on Friday. The Carolina Panthers also want to talk with him, but the two sides haven't been able to schedule anything yet.

“I think my advice is you just have to set that aside to specific times that you are going to deal with it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said during his Monday press conference.

“DeMeco is so naturally talented and he’s good at everything he’s ever done and he really understands football.''

Ryans is 38. He was an outstanding linebacker for the Crimson Tide, and immensely popular among teammates, before being the first pick in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Texans. The Defensive Rookie of the Year was selected to two Pro Bowls before being traded to Philadelphia in 2012, where he played his final four seasons.

He's shot up the coaching ranks since joining the 49ers in 2017, and was named defensive coordinator in 2021.

The first season his defense finished third in the league in total yards, and 10th in total points allowed. San Francisco was first in both this past season, and had three All-Pro selections.

Linebacker Fred Warner: "He’s the best. And I don’t just say that just because obviously he’s my coach. I know what greatness looks like and he shows that every day."

If you're wondering how Ryans can possibly do so many interviews in the midst of the playoffs, most of the game plan for the Cowboys is installed by Thursday. The league has also set up a series of deadlines to help coaches in that situation.

Last year, Ryans was up for the Vikings heading coaching job, but withdrew because he didn't quite feel ready. That no longer seems to be the case.

Factor in the financial stability Ryans has from being a player and he can afford to not only be choosy, but wait for the position that's right for him and his family.

"For me, with the head-coaching thing it's like, 'Are you ready man?'" Ryans told ESPN. "Yeah, I'm ready to go do it. ... It'll be the first time. But I figured out everything else. I'm pretty sure I'll figure that out, too."

Is Alabama the Best Team in College Basketball?

It's been a tough, emotional week for the Alabama men's basketball team, which is still in the process of circling the wagons and regrouping following last weekend's tragic shooting involving a former player/teammate.

In the middle of it, though, was Charles Barkley doing what he does best nowadays, voicing what a lot of people were thinking but not quite ready to say.

Making an appearance on the show “The Next Round,” the former Auburn standout and NBA star didn't bite his tongue about his schools's biggest rival.

“Alabama’s the best team in the country, honestly,” Barkley said. “I’ve watched them play probably four times. They are the best team. Houston is right there with them, but they beat Houston.

“Off the top of my head, Alabama’s the best team in the country and that’s painful for me to say.”

Is it? There's a lot of growing statistical evidence in support.

Houston is atop the polls, but Alabama has a head-to-head win, at Houston nonetheless. No. 2 Kansas lost to rival Kansas State, and No. 3 Purdue managed to squeak by Michigan State last week by one point, 64-63, a team the Crimson Tide has also defeated (81-70 at the Phil Knight Invitational).

Sports Illustrated even noted that since Alabama's Dec. 17 loss to Gonzaga, the Crimson Tide has "been the best team in the sport, per T-Rank."

"They’ve won all seven games they’ve played in that stretch by double figures, including a 40-point drubbing of LSU over the weekend. Plus, their true road win at Houston is arguably the best win of the season by any team."



This leads us to the first of five things of note this week:

1) March Madness Seeding

On Saturday, when Alabama visits Missouri, we'll be 50 days away from Selection Sunday. The Crimson Tide is 16-2, 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference, and from here on in there's no such thing as an easy game on the schedule.

Consequently, Alabama's strength of schedule is remarkably good regardless of which metric is used, with some having it at No. 1.

As for how that might play out for NCAA Tournament seeding, SI’s first projected March Madness field released Wednesday had Alabama the No. 1 seed in the East Regional.

East Region

No. 1 Alabama* vs. No. 16 Texas A&M–Corpus Christi*

No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Indiana

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Kent State*

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UC Irvine*

No. 6 Duke vs. No. 11 Wisconsin

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Princeton*

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 New Mexico

No. 2 UCLA* vs. No. 15 Eastern Washington*

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi also had Alabama as the top-seeded team in the East, and opening the tournament in nearby Birmingham, in his latest projection revealed Tuesday. On Wednesday, he called the Crimson Tide the No. 2-overall seed in the tournament.

If there's one hiccup to watch it's the way the rest of the SEC has been struggling. With Kentucky, Florida and Texas A&M suddenly on the wrong side of the bubble, the league is in danger of getting just five or six teams into the field.

It also means there's going to be a lot of desperate teams that Alabama will have to deal with down the stretch.

2) Senior Bowl I

Senior Bowl workouts will begin in Mobile on the last Monday of the month, and there are two former Crimson Tide players who can greatly help themselves with a good week of practices before NFL coaches and officials.

The first is tackle Tyler Steen, who played on the left side at both Vanderbilt and Alabama after transferring, and had a solid season with the Crimson Tide.

The second-team All-SEC player (as voted by coaches) had 25 knockdown blocks in 13 games, and developed some strong techniques that can get him to the next level.

Listed as 6-5, 315 pounds it'll be interesting to see if he lines up in spots other than left tackle during workouts for the all-star game.

3) Senior Bowl II

Interior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o won us over at the preseason Nick's Kids Luncheon when he not only signed autographs, but gave fist bumps and talked with a lot of smiling children.

The evaluations on him are kind of all over the place, so we're going to focus on the one posted by NFL.com this week, comparing him to Eric Kendricks of the Minnesota Vikings:

"It would be easy to compare To'oTo'o to one of the Alabama linebackers selected in the top 50 since 2014, but I think his game reminds me the most of Kendricks'. Their instincts are more important to their production than pure speed, yet they both close with explosiveness to wrap up ball-carriers in the backfield, handle coverage responsibilities and blitz effectively. Intensity and assignment knowledge are also prime characteristics for both, which will help To'oTo'o earn a leadership role early in his career."

4) Changing Face of College Sports

There were two things said this week that really got our attention, and demonstrated just how fast college athletics are changing.

The first was by former Crimson Tide basketball coach Anthony Grant.

Legal sportsbooks went live in Ohio on Jan. 1, giving local residents widespread access to sports wagering.

However, they took things too far after Dayton's loss to VCU, taking it out on the players on social media.

“There’s some laws that have recently been enacted, that to me, it could really change the landscape of what college sports is all about," Grant said following Dayton's subsequent game, a win over Davidson. "And when we have people that make it about themselves and attack kids because of their own agenda, it sickens me. They have families. They don’t deserve that. Mental health is real. …

"I’m just asking all the Flyer fans just to understand that we’re dealing with 18-, 21-, 22-year-olds, and this is about them.”

Then there was this by Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen to Collegiate Sports Connect:

"Whenever I talk NIL, the first thing is everybody’s lying, and I remind everybody everybody’s lying. The numbers that you hear are lies. People are leveraging, agents are leveraging coaches, agents are leveraging collectives, so the numbers aren’t real. … I think we’ll start to see some failure to live up to promises in collectives. You’re starting to hear anecdotally some of that right now. I’m a believer that we don't want to overreact because we don’t like what we’re seeing."

5) Early Heisman Watch

Remember that thing last week about who might be the best player on the Alabama offense next fall?

SI Sportsbook released the opening odds for the 2023-24 season, and naturally Caleb Williams is the favorite to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner ahead of North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

The first 16 players listed were quarterbacks, including Alabama's Ty Simpson, who was third on the depth chart last season as a true freshman.

Only three non-quarterbacks have won the award dating back to 2000, however all played for the Crimson Tide.

2023-24 Heisman Trophy Odds

Caleb Williams (QB) USC +350

Drake Maye (QB) North Carolina +900

Bo Nix (QB), Oregon +1100

Jordan Travis (QB) Florida State +1100

Michael Penix Jr. (QB) Washington +1100

Quinn Evers (QB) Texas +1300

Brock Vandagriff (QB) Georgia +1300

Sam Hartman (QB) Notre Dame +1400

Cade Klubnik (QB) Clemson +1400

Jayden Daniels (QB) LSU +1700

Joe Milton (QB) Tennessee +1700

Drew Allar (QB) Penn State +1700

Ty Simpson (QB) Alabama +2200

Kyle McCord (QB) Ohio State +2200

J.J. McCarthy (QB) Michigan +2200

Dillon Gabriel (QB) Oklahoma +2500

Donovan Edwards (RB) Michigan +3500

Nick Singleton (RB) Penn State +3500

Jeff Sims (QB) Nebraska +4500

Devin Brown (QB) Ohio State +4500

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR) Ohio State +4500

