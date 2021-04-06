After Waiting in the Wings for Three Seasons, Alabama LB Jaylen Moody's Patience is Now Paying Off

On Monday afternoon, Moody met with the media to discuss his breakout game against Arkansas last year and how he is primed for a huge role on the Crimson Tide's defense in 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jaylen Moody has had to wait his turn at the University of Alabama.

After playing a reserve role for the last three seasons, the now-senior is primed to be a key contributor at one of the inside linebacker spots during the 2021 season.

The Crimson Tide completed its ninth practice of the spring on Monday afternoon and it appears that Moody's patience is finally paying off.

“I wouldn’t call it frustration," Moody said to the media via Zoom. "Coach [Saban] is known for ‘Waiting your turn and trust the process, go through the process,’ and I just did that – stayed the course, keep working and grinding every day and taking advantage when my time comes.”

Moody, originally a Conway, S.C. product, had the first breakout moment of his Alabama career during the team''s final regular-season game against Arkansas in 2020.

On the first play from scrimmage, linebacker Christian Harris went down with a shoulder injury and Moody came on to replace him for the entirety of the game. He finished with a team-high seven tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

His efforts earned him defensive player of the week honors from the coaching staff.

“It was a good experience, going out there and playing, having an opportunity to show what I’d learned and improved on throughout the season," Moody recalled. "Christian is a good player. He went down. Coach always says, ‘Next man up. Be ready when your time is called.’ I think I did good job with that.”

After sitting behind the likes of Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Lewis and Dylan Moses on the depth chart, Moody has had the opportunity to refine and retool his skills from watching those players.

During his time at the Capstone, Moody has seen action, albeit mop-up time, in 40 of 41 games over the last the three seasons.

“I think I’ve grown with the game, learning the game, the real nitty-gritty, coverages, the fronts, how to do my job," Moody said. "Play between the plays, not getting in and out of situations, not getting too frustrated, but understanding what my assignment is and making the play when it comes to me, and also knowing how to set up other guys when it’s time for them to make plays.”

With Moody being the prime candidate to replace Moses this coming up season, having chemistry with Harris, the other inside linebacker, is of upmost importance.

“I would say Christian and I are very close. He’s like my little brother out there," Moody said. "We hang a lot off the field as well as on the field. We talk about plays all the time, about how we could have done this better, how we did that better.

"I think the chemistry between two guys playing side-by-side is very important, being able to know what I’m going to think on the field or know what he’s going to do. How we play and react off each other is a good process of being a good player and having a good defense; everybody knowing how to play off each other and make plays off each other.”

As one of only two seniors in the entire linebacker room, Moody is looking to make the most of his final season in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m trying to step into that role of being a leader in the inside linebacker room," Moody said. "We’ve got other guys as well who can step up and do as much as I’m doing. We’ve been doing a good job of stepping into our own roles, and being a man in their own roles, being accountable.”