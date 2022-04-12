Alabama Announces Signing Basketball Transfer Mark Sears

Guard averaged 19.7 points per game last season for Ohio in the Mid-American Conference.

The Alabama men’s basketball announced that Mark Sears, a 6-1, 185-pound point guard has signed his paperwork to officially join the Crimson Tide men’s basketball program.

A two-time All-Mid-American Conference performer played the last two years at Ohio University.

Last season, Sears averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest on his way to being named a finalist for the 2022 Lou Henson Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in the nation.

He ended the year shooting 44.3 percent from the floor, 40.8 percent from three-point range and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line while earning first team all-district and all-conference honors.

Sears is a native of Muscle Shoals, Ala., playing his first three years of prep basketball at Muscle Shoals High School before transferring to Hargrave Military Academy for his senior year.

“We are excited to welcome Mark and his family to the Alabama basketball program," Crimson Tide coach Nat Oats said in a release. "Our entire staff felt like Mark was one of the best overall guards available in the transfer portal, so we really went after him hard.

"He is a high-character kid with great basketball feel who is a perfect fit for the way we want to play. He shoots the ball really well, he’s a great decision-maker and is terrific in transition. On top of that, Mark is an Alabama kid who is excited to come back to his home state and play in front of family and friends. I think our fans will have a lot of fun watching him next season and he is a big addition for us.”

Sears chose Alabama over Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU and Florida, among several others.

