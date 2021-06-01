Alabama Athletics Adds COMPASS NIL Platform to Enhance The Advantage Program

The platform will provide athletes with education regarding name, image and likeness as well as information regarding trends and opportunities

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama athletics announced on Tuesday afternoon that it has selected the COMPASS NIL platform and added it as a resource to The Advantage in order to enhance and assist student athletes with their personal brands.

COMPASS, developed by CLC, will provide Crimson Tide athletes with education regarding name, image and likeness (NIL) as well as deal disclosure and compliance monitoring tools.

“For our staff to provide the comprehensive tools our student-athletes need to build and elevate their personal brands, we needed the COMPASS NIL platform to serve as the infrastructure to track and monitor their brand and business opportunities,” Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne said in a statement. “The deal management and education available in the COMPASS system are the ideal complement to The Advantage to help all our student-athletes succeed.”

The Advantage Program is a program that was launched by Alabama athletics earlier this year aimed at assisting and educating athletes on campus regarding NIL as well as helping them develop and maintain personal brands. In the state of Alabama, an NIL law will go into effect on July 1, 2021. The Advantage seeks to give its athletes a competitive leg up when the times comes to profit off of their NIL.

The vast amount of reporting available through COMPASS will allow Alabama to track NIL activities and provide them with trends and opportunities to help athletes better gauge their value.

“Because the COMPASS platform is not a marketplace for student-athlete deals, we are able to provide a neutral tool for disclosure, monitoring, and education that helps both the university and the student-athlete navigate the NIL landscape,”CEO of CLC Cory Moss said. “We are excited to partner with Alabama, one of the country’s premier athletic institutions, to deliver our fully-integrated COMPASS system to help ensure their student-athletes, staff, and other NIL stakeholders remain compliant while engaging NIL activities.”

Alabama athletics will begin implementing COMPASS this summer.

Here's more information regarding CLC, courtesy of Alabama athletics:

About CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield IMG College, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.