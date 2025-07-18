Alabama WR Ryan Williams Signs Deal With Nike
Alabama superstar wide receiver Ryan Williams has signed with Nike. He joins former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the second-ever college football player to sign an NIL deal with the renowned brand.
“Since I can remember, Nike has always been the best fit on and off the field," Williams said in a press release. "Family has always been a huge part of who I am. When I had the opportunity to join the Nike family, I knew I had to just do it.”
Several professional athletes signed NIL deals with Nike when they were in college, including Iowa's Caitlin Clark, USC's Bronny James and JuJu Watkins and Rutgers' Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
Williams finished his freshman campaign with 48 receptions for 865 yards (11th in the SEC) and eight touchdowns (tied for second-most in conference). While these numbers are impressive for any collegiate class, he's expected to soar significantly higher as a sophomore.
According to the company, "Ryan’s NIL partnership announcement reflects Nike’s five-decade history as the brand of athletes and its continued commitment to inspiring and uplifting the next generation through partnerships, innovation and storytelling that move the world forward through the power of sport."
The 18-year-old is less than 50 days away from his second season with the Crimson Tide. It's been quite the offseason for him as he was named the co-cover athlete of EA Sports College Football 26 and is just behind fellow cover star Jeremiah Smith as the game's highest-rated offensive player.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer explained during SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday that Williams has worked extremely hard on improving himself this offseason. This includes when he trained with 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and reigning Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion DeVonta Smith in the summer.