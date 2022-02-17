Alabama Baseball 2022 Season Preview

Here we go again.

It's spring in Tuscaloosa, Ala. once again, and that means it's time for Alabama baseball to take to the diamond. For three weeks now, bats have been cracking and gloves have been popping inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium during official practice sessions and scrimmages, with the Crimson Tide preparing to try and outdo its 2021 season that saw it make it to an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2014.

This year's team returns a good bit of talent from last season as well as sees a good amount of fresh faces. Head coach Brad Bohannon, who is usually positive heading into the season, is especially pleased with what he's been seeing from both his ole and new players thus far through spring training.

“It’s just been awesome,” Bohannon said in an exclusive interview with BamaCentral. “These kids have just done an awesome job of training and preparing and I couldn’t be more pleased with where we are. They’re as prepared to play a game against another team as any group I’ve been a part of.”

Bohannon isn't just positive about the Crimson Tide's spring training, though. In fact, he's on the record as saying that this Alabama baseball team is the most talented team that he's fielded in his five years as head coach of the program.

He doesn't shy away from emphasizing that point, either.

“I think we’re just better in every area,” Bohannon said. “We’ve got more depth up and down our roster — just better bodies, better athletes, more stuff on the mound — and I think the intangibles are even stronger. We’ve got a collection of individuals that love to play, love each other, practice really hard and I think anything that you can measure it’s better and I think it will continue to improve over time.”

Spring time at The Joe is always an exciting time of the year, but if what Bohannon has to say about his squad is true, then there might be even more of a reason for high expectations heading into the season.

Without further ado, here's your season preview for the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team, including insight from Bohannon:

Pitching

Alabama returns a total of seven pitchers from last season, bringing back players that pitched a combined 136 of the team's 514 innings last year. Of those seven returners is redshirt-freshman Dylan Ray, who missed the 2021 season after having to undergo Tommy John surgery. The remaining returners are as follows: sophomore Eli Giles, redshirt-junior Landon Green, redshirt-senior Brock Guffey, sophomore Grayson Hitt, junior Antoine Jean, senior Jacob McNairy and redshirt-senior Hunter Ruth.

There are multiple ways that this season's rotation could go, but on Monday came the announcement of the Crimson Tide's opening-weekend rotation. Friday will see JUCO transfer Garrett McMillan get the team's first start of the season, followed by Jean on Saturday and Hitt on Sunday. That being said, Bohannon is high on his pitching staff, saying that there isn't much separation between his top nine or 10 guys on his roster. In some cases, that might cause some concern if the talent level of the roster isn't there to back it up, but in this case Bohannon seems extremely confident in his players' abilities.

Of all returning pitchers, McNairy brings the most innings with him from 2021 with 37. Green leads the returners in wins with three. However, there is more talent on this team than just in its returners.

Freshmen Luke Holman and Ben Hess have been solid throughout spring camp, as anticipated. Holman is a 6'4" right-hander, while Hess is 6'5. Both possess highly talented arms and will likely be a factor in midweek games in the near future. Top that off with McMillan, Trace Moore and Jake Leger, and the team brings a decent level of JUCO talent. There is also Hunter Hoopes from UNC Asheville and Brayden Gainey from Gulf Coast Community College. Additionally, Conner Ball, Braylon Myers and Nathan Shelton are all three local freshman talents that look to bring their A-game to Tuscaloosa this season.

Bohannon has arguably more depth on the mound than at any other point in his career at Alabama. However, what his pitchers do lack is experience. That being said, experience is gained over time, and we'll no doubt see the rotation evolve and develop as the season presses on.

Bo Knows:

“I don’t want to take away from those three guys because they’ve thrown the ball really well in spring training and even back in the fall, but we don’t have a lot of separation in our top nine or 10,” Bohannon said. “And this is the truth: there’s six or seven guys that I would have been very comfortable starting in a game this weekend. You’ll see several guys have extended outings. We tell the kids ‘If you’re going to go out and throw 60 or 75 pitches, it doesn’t matter if it’s inning 1-4 or 4-8.’ It’s a much bigger deal to the media and to the kids.

"But those three guys have all thrown the ball really well and they’ve earned this opportunity, but we’ve also got four or five others that will have extended outings and it’ll all take care of itself over time. Really the only thing that’s kinda set in the short-term is Brock Guffey will be used in some high-leverage situations — situationally as a lefty out of the pen — and Landon Green will close, so those are two roles that are pretty solid — at least in the short-term — and everything else will kinda evolve organically.”