All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Alabama Baseball Down to No. 23 After Start of SEC Play

The Crimson Tide lost its series at Arkansas two games to one over the weekend
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite dropping two of its three games on the road against No. 1 Arkansas over the weekend, Alabama baseball is ranked No. 23 according to the latest Baseball America Top 25.

The Crimson Tide was able to snag a 16-1 victory in its SEC opener on Friday against the Razorbacks, but dropped its second two games against them on Saturday and Sunday.

Alabama was previously ranked No. 22, but drops one spot after the two losses.

Around the rest of the SEC, Arkansas remains in the top spot while Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Florida round out the top five in that respective order. Tennessee sits at No. 16 in the country while South Carolina is No. 20.

Here is the full Baseball America Top 25 following the opening weekend of SEC play:

Baseball America Top 25

1. Arkansas

2. Mississippi State

3. Vanderbilt

4. Ole Miss

5. Florida

6. Texas Tech 

7. Louisville

8. East Carolina

9. Texas

10. Georgia Tech

11. North Carolina

12. Notre Dame

13. Oregon

14. Pittsburgh

15. Florida State

16. Tennessee

17. UCLA

18. Miami

19. Michigan

20. South Carolina

21. Arizona

22. Virginia Tech

23. Alabama

24. Texas Christian

25. Indiana State

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama spring practice, March 19, 2021
All Things Bama

A "Fresh" Brian Robinson Jr. Details Why He Took Advantage of an Extra Year of Eligibility

_K128297
All Things Bama

Lewis Shines in Alabama's 80-71 Win over UNC to Advance to Round of 32

Brad Bohannon
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Down to No. 23 After Start of SEC Play

Landon Dickerson at Arkansas
All Things Bama

Landon Dickerson Details His Rehabilitation: "I'm Right Where I Want to Be"

Alabama long-snapper Thomas Fletcher
All Things Bama

Just call Alabama Long Snapper U

Miller Forristall celebrates a touchdown against Tennessee
All Things Bama

Alabama TE Miller Forristall Wants To Be Best Version of Himself in the NFL

January 11, 2021, Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood in CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Alex Leatherwood Discusses Whether He Will Play Guard or Tackle at the NFL Level

January 11, 2021, Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith in CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

A reunion with Tagovailoa or Hurts? Either way is fine for DeVonta Smith