Alabama Baseball Down to No. 23 After Start of SEC Play
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite dropping two of its three games on the road against No. 1 Arkansas over the weekend, Alabama baseball is ranked No. 23 according to the latest Baseball America Top 25.
The Crimson Tide was able to snag a 16-1 victory in its SEC opener on Friday against the Razorbacks, but dropped its second two games against them on Saturday and Sunday.
Alabama was previously ranked No. 22, but drops one spot after the two losses.
Around the rest of the SEC, Arkansas remains in the top spot while Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Florida round out the top five in that respective order. Tennessee sits at No. 16 in the country while South Carolina is No. 20.
Here is the full Baseball America Top 25 following the opening weekend of SEC play:
Baseball America Top 25
1. Arkansas
2. Mississippi State
3. Vanderbilt
4. Ole Miss
5. Florida
6. Texas Tech
7. Louisville
8. East Carolina
9. Texas
10. Georgia Tech
11. North Carolina
12. Notre Dame
13. Oregon
14. Pittsburgh
15. Florida State
16. Tennessee
17. UCLA
18. Miami
19. Michigan
20. South Carolina
21. Arizona
22. Virginia Tech
23. Alabama
24. Texas Christian
25. Indiana State