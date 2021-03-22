Alabama Baseball Down to No. 23 After Start of SEC Play

The Crimson Tide lost its series at Arkansas two games to one over the weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite dropping two of its three games on the road against No. 1 Arkansas over the weekend, Alabama baseball is ranked No. 23 according to the latest Baseball America Top 25.

The Crimson Tide was able to snag a 16-1 victory in its SEC opener on Friday against the Razorbacks, but dropped its second two games against them on Saturday and Sunday.

Alabama was previously ranked No. 22, but drops one spot after the two losses.

Around the rest of the SEC, Arkansas remains in the top spot while Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Florida round out the top five in that respective order. Tennessee sits at No. 16 in the country while South Carolina is No. 20.

Here is the full Baseball America Top 25 following the opening weekend of SEC play:

Baseball America Top 25

1. Arkansas

2. Mississippi State

3. Vanderbilt

4. Ole Miss

5. Florida

6. Texas Tech

7. Louisville

8. East Carolina

9. Texas

10. Georgia Tech

11. North Carolina

12. Notre Dame

13. Oregon

14. Pittsburgh

15. Florida State

16. Tennessee

17. UCLA

18. Miami

19. Michigan

20. South Carolina

21. Arizona

22. Virginia Tech

23. Alabama

24. Texas Christian

25. Indiana State